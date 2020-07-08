Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have climbed from lows seen in recent days, but Northern Virginia continues to avoid the kind of spikes in new cases seen elsewhere in the country.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 218 patients were hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Northern Virginia, up from a low of 184 patients reported Sunday, but far from the peak of 818 hospitalized in late April. Hospitalizations have also increased in the rest of the state, according to health department data.

The region reported 141 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, compared to an average of 685 new cases daily in late May. Statewide, there were 635 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The health department reported 24 new deaths in the state linked to COVID-19, including nine in Northern Virginia. The region has accounted for 972 deaths, more than half of Virginia's total of 1,880.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 141 new cases, 9 new deaths

Statewide: 635 new cases, 24 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 9,880 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 33,202 cases, 972 deaths

Statewide: 67,375 cases, 1,905 deaths

Statewide Testing: 735,207 diagnostic tests (812,362 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 6

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 971 (up from 902 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 230 (up from 221 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 9,011 total

Nursing Home Patients: 532 confirmed positive cases (up from 531 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 131,480 deaths, 2.99 million cases, 1.1 million recovered

World: 544,722 deaths, 11.85 million cases, 6.46 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University