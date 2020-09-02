Northern Virginia's total number of cases of COVID-19 climbed above 45,000 Wednesday — the latest indication of a slow climb in cases of the coronavirus over the past two months.
The region reported its 30,000th case on June 20. It took nearly a month to reach 35,000 cases and 24 days to hit 40,000 Aug. 12. Northern Virginia added the last 5,000 cases in 21 days.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam said the pandemic was "moderately contained" in Virginia, but he warned that state health officials are closely watching a recent slight uptick in cases, as well as outbreaks at college campuses. James Madison University announced Tuesday that the school is sending students home for a month after a "rapid increase" in cases on campus.
Virginia added 927 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths Wednesday. Northern Virginia had 217 new cases and four new deaths.
The state's seven-day average of new cases climbed to 1,012 per day. The average was as low as 498 on June 21 and peaked at 1,198 on Aug. 8.
Northern Virginia seven-day average in new cases is at 246. That average was as low as 139 cases a day in mid-July.
COVID-19 DATA BY LOCALITY | SEPT. 2
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,415
|300
|62
|Arlington
|3,569
|469
|141
|Fairfax
|18,606
|2,062
|561
|Fairfax City
|121
|13
|7
|Falls Church
|66
|11
|7
|Loudoun
|6,053
|389
|118
|Manassas
|1,813
|128
|24
|Manassas Park
|571
|53
|7
|Prince William
|10,944
|860
|187
|Totals
|45,158
|4,285
|1,114
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|486
|47
|5
|Spotsylvania
|1,836
|122
|38
|Stafford
|1,729
|137
|11
|Fauquier
|779
|38
|9
|Totals
|4,830
|344
|63
7-Day Positivity Rate | Sept. 2
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|4.4
|Down
|Arlington
|5.2
|Up
|Fairfax
|5.8
|Stable
|Loudoun
|6.7
|Up
|Prince William
|8.7
|Down
|Rappahannock
|8.2
|Down
|Statewide
|7.7
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 217 new cases, 4 new deaths
Statewide: 927 new cases, 29 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 11,922 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 45,158 cases, 1,114 deaths
Statewide: 122,542 cases, 2,641 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.60 million diagnostic tests (1.73 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,114 (up from 1,039 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 266 (up from 258 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 15,319 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 460 confirmed positive cases (as of Sept. 1)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 184,697 deaths, 6.07 million cases, 2.2 million recovered
World: 857,821 deaths, 25.78 million cases, 17.09 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
