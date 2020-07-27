Virginia's New Cases of COVID-19 | July 27

Health officials reported more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia on Monday, with hundreds of new cases in Northern Virginia and climbing numbers in other parts of the state.

The news follows a threat from Gov. Ralph Northam over the weekend that he'll "take additional steps" to combat the coronavirus if numbers continued to surge. He'll be holding a news conference on the state's response to the pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

The state added 1,505 new cases Monday — the second-highest total for a single day since the pandemic began. Northern Virginia added 436 new cases, the highest daily total since June 7.

Other parts of the state are also seeing climbing numbers. The southwest part of the state recorded a record total of new cases Monday, at 193. The central region added 231 cases, that region's highest since June 2. The northwest, with 153 new cases, saw its highest since June 7. And the eastern region, a hot spot for cases recently, added 492 cases.

The state added four new deaths, with two in Northern Virginia. Overall, the state has reported 2,082 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,022, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 517, in Fairfax County. 

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.  

COVID-19 Data by Locality | July 27

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,735 266 57
Arlington 2,823 431 135
Fairfax 15,455 1,855 517
Fairfax City 76 10 7
Falls Church 55 10 6
Loudoun 4,914 327 106
Manassas 1,575 118 20
Manassas Park 486 49 7
Prince William 8,580 764 167
Totals 36,699 3,830 1,022
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 329 38 2
Spotsylvania 1,244 91 33
Stafford 1,202 115 7
Fauquier 567 34 8
Totals 3,342 278 50

7-Day Positivity Rate | July 27

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 5.6 Down
Arlington 3.9 Down
Fairfax 5.6 Stable
Loudoun 5.5 Up
Prince William 7.3 Down
Rappahannock 4.5 Stable
Statewide 7.5 Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 436 new cases, 2 new deaths

  • Statewide: 1,505 new cases, 4 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 10,944 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 36,699 cases, 1,022 deaths

  • Statewide: 86,072 cases, 2,082 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.03 million diagnostic tests (1.13 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,200 (up from 1,174 previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 260 (down from 268 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 10,940 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 370 confirmed positive cases (up from 368 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 143,935 deaths, 4.23 million cases, 1.29 million recovered

  • World: 648,966 deaths, 16.26 million cases, 9.4 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

