Health officials reported more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia on Monday, with hundreds of new cases in Northern Virginia and climbing numbers in other parts of the state.

The news follows a threat from Gov. Ralph Northam over the weekend that he'll "take additional steps" to combat the coronavirus if numbers continued to surge. He'll be holding a news conference on the state's response to the pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

The state added 1,505 new cases Monday — the second-highest total for a single day since the pandemic began. Northern Virginia added 436 new cases, the highest daily total since June 7.

Other parts of the state are also seeing climbing numbers. The southwest part of the state recorded a record total of new cases Monday, at 193. The central region added 231 cases, that region's highest since June 2. The northwest, with 153 new cases, saw its highest since June 7. And the eastern region, a hot spot for cases recently, added 492 cases.

The state added four new deaths, with two in Northern Virginia. Overall, the state has reported 2,082 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,022, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 517, in Fairfax County.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 436 new cases, 2 new deaths

Statewide: 1,505 new cases, 4 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 10,944 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 36,699 cases, 1,022 deaths

Statewide: 86,072 cases, 2,082 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.03 million diagnostic tests (1.13 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,200 (up from 1,174 previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 260 (down from 268 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 10,940 total

Nursing Home Patients: 370 confirmed positive cases (up from 368 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 143,935 deaths, 4.23 million cases, 1.29 million recovered

World: 648,966 deaths, 16.26 million cases, 9.4 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University