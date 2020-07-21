Virginia is adding nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day, a rate the state hasn't seen since June 1.
Northern Virginia reported 175 new cases Tuesday, continuing a trend of low COVID-19 cases per capita compared to other parts of the state. The region was averaging 685 a day at the end of May, according to data by the Virginia Department of Health.
The eastern region added 418 cases Tuesday, slightly lower than recent days. The central region added 196 cases, the most reported in a single day in more than a month. The southwest part of the state added 108 and the northwest added 99.
Virginia reported 17 new deaths Tuesday, with six in Northern Virginia. Overall, the state has reported 2,048 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,011, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 510, in Fairfax County.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | July 21
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,582
|255
|56
|Arlington
|2,750
|431
|135
|Fairfax
|14,994
|1,794
|510
|Fairfax City
|73
|9
|7
|Falls Church
|54
|10
|6
|Loudoun
|4,695
|324
|106
|Manassas
|1,531
|113
|20
|Manassas Park
|477
|48
|7
|Prince William
|8,240
|728
|164
|Totals
|35,396
|3,712
|1011
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|300
|29
|0
|Spotsylvania
|1,168
|86
|33
|Stafford
|1,140
|110
|6
|Fauquier
|536
|32
|8
|Totals
|3,144
|257
|47
7-Day Positivity Rate | July 21
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|5.1
|Stable
|Arlington
|5.6
|Down
|Fairfax
|5.2
|Stable
|Loudoun
|6.9
|Up
|Prince William
|7.9
|Down
|Rappahannock
|4.7
|Up
|Statewide
|7.7
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 175 new cases, 6 new deaths
Statewide: 996 new cases, 17 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 19,647 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 35,396 cases, 1,011 deaths
Statewide: 79,371 cases, 2,048 deaths
Statewide Testing: 937,148 diagnostic tests (1.03 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 7
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,189 (up from 1,158 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 258 (down from 265 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 10,235 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 472 confirmed positive cases (down from 464 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 140,909 deaths, 3.83 million cases, 1.52 million recovered
World: 610,587 deaths, 14.73 million cases, 8.32 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.