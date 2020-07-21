Virginia's New Cases of COVID-19 | July 21

Virginia is adding nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day, a rate the state hasn't seen since June 1.

Northern Virginia reported 175 new cases Tuesday, continuing a trend of low COVID-19 cases per capita compared to other parts of the state. The region was averaging 685 a day at the end of May, according to data by the Virginia Department of Health.

The eastern region added 418 cases Tuesday, slightly lower than recent days. The central region added 196 cases, the most reported in a single day in more than a month. The southwest part of the state added 108 and the northwest added 99.

Virginia reported 17 new deaths Tuesday, with six in Northern Virginia. Overall, the state has reported 2,048 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,011, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 510, in Fairfax County.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day. 

COVID-19 Data by Locality | July 21

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,582 255 56
Arlington 2,750 431 135
Fairfax 14,994 1,794 510
Fairfax City 73 9 7
Falls Church 54 10 6
Loudoun 4,695 324 106
Manassas 1,531 113 20
Manassas Park 477 48 7
Prince William 8,240 728 164
Totals 35,396 3,712 1011
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 300 29 0
Spotsylvania 1,168 86 33
Stafford 1,140 110 6
Fauquier 536 32 8
Totals 3,144 257 47

7-Day Positivity Rate | July 21

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 5.1 Stable
Arlington 5.6 Down
Fairfax 5.2 Stable
Loudoun 6.9 Up
Prince William 7.9 Down
Rappahannock 4.7 Up
Statewide 7.7 Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 175 new cases, 6 new deaths

  • Statewide: 996 new cases, 17 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 19,647 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 35,396 cases, 1,011 deaths

  • Statewide: 79,371 cases, 2,048 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 937,148 diagnostic tests (1.03 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 7

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,189 (up from 1,158 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 258 (down from 265 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 10,235 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 472 confirmed positive cases (down from 464 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 140,909 deaths, 3.83 million cases, 1.52 million recovered

  • World: 610,587 deaths, 14.73 million cases, 8.32 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

