The rate of new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Virginia is at its lowest level since April 30. Northern Virginia added 295 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths in the latest daily report. There are now 453 patients treated for COVID-19 in Northern Virginia hospitals, the lowest number since the Virginia Department of Health began releasing data April 14.

Statewide, there were 676 new cases of the coronavirus and eight new deaths reported Friday.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 48,532. Northern Virginia accounts for 26,645 cases.

The total number of deaths in the state due to the coronavirus is at 1,453. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 784.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association on Thursday showed the number of COVID-19 patients statewide on ventilators is at 161, the lowest number since the hospital association began releasing COVID-19 data April 6.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 295 new cases, 6 new deaths

Statewide: 676 new cases, 8 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 10,165 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 26,645 cases, 784 deaths

Statewide: 48,532 cases, 1,453 deaths

Statewide Testing: 361,519 diagnostic tests (405,858 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

Hospitalizations: 1,205 (down from 1,266 the previous day and lowest since April 7)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 320 (down from 321 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 6,392 total

Nursing Home Data

Nursing Home Patients: 1,730 (up from 1,637 the previous day)

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 11

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 13

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 108,211 deaths, 1.87 million cases, 485,000 recovered

World: 391,686 deaths, 6.66 million cases, 2.89 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University