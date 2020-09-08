Testing for COVID-19 dropped significantly in the first report following the Labor Day weekend, according to data provided by the Virginia Department of Health.
The state added just 7,602 new test results. The current seven-day average is 12,999 and was higher than 17,500 less than three weeks ago.
The state reported 836 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 202 new cases in Northern Virginia.
Northern Virginia's seven-day average of new cases fell to 221, slightly lower than we've seen in recent weeks. Statewide, the seven-day average is at 970. In recent weeks, it was as high as 1,198 on Aug. 8 and as low as 860 on Aug. 21.
The state reported two new deaths Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 2,686. There was one death in Northern Virginia.
The state has 1,051 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, only slightly lower than where that number has been in recent days. There are 238 patients hospitalized in Northern Virginia — again, slightly under recent days.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | Sept. 8
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,527
|302
|62
|Arlington
|3,656
|478
|143
|Fairfax
|19,135
|2,090
|563
|Fairfax City
|125
|13
|7
|Falls Church
|66
|11
|7
|Loudoun
|6,263
|396
|118
|Manassas
|1,836
|128
|24
|Manassas Park
|582
|53
|7
|Prince William
|11,304
|873
|188
|Totals
|46,494
|4,344
|1,119
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|497
|48
|4
|Spotsylvania
|1,905
|126
|39
|Stafford
|1,784
|145
|13
|Fauquier
|814
|43
|18
|Totals
|5,000
|362
|74
7-Day Positivity Rate | Sept. 8
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|4.3
|Stable
|Arlington
|4.4
|Down
|Fairfax
|5.6
|Down
|Loudoun
|7.8
|Up
|Prince William
|8.2
|Down
|Rappahannock
|7.5
|Up
|Statewide
|7.7
|Down
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 202 new cases, 1 new death
Statewide: 836 new cases, 2 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 7,602 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 46,494 cases, 1,119 deaths
Statewide: 128,407 cases, 2,686 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.68 million diagnostic tests (1.81 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,051 (down from 1,061 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 240 (down from 249 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 15,742 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 649 confirmed positive cases (up from 645 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 189,226 deaths, 6.3 million cases, 2.33 million recovered
World: 893,219 deaths, 27.36 million cases, 18.35 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.