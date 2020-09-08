Testing for COVID-19 dropped significantly in the first report following the Labor Day weekend, according to data provided by the Virginia Department of Health.

The state added just 7,602 new test results. The current seven-day average is 12,999 and was higher than 17,500 less than three weeks ago.

The state reported 836 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 202 new cases in Northern Virginia.

Northern Virginia's seven-day average of new cases fell to 221, slightly lower than we've seen in recent weeks. Statewide, the seven-day average is at 970. In recent weeks, it was as high as 1,198 on Aug. 8 and as low as 860 on Aug. 21.

The state reported two new deaths Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 2,686. There was one death in Northern Virginia.

The state has 1,051 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, only slightly lower than where that number has been in recent days. There are 238 patients hospitalized in Northern Virginia — again, slightly under recent days.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 202 new cases, 1 new death

Statewide: 836 new cases, 2 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 7,602 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 46,494 cases, 1,119 deaths

Statewide: 128,407 cases, 2,686 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.68 million diagnostic tests (1.81 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,051 (down from 1,061 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 240 (down from 249 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 15,742 total

Nursing Home Patients: 649 confirmed positive cases (up from 645 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 189,226 deaths, 6.3 million cases, 2.33 million recovered

World: 893,219 deaths, 27.36 million cases, 18.35 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University