New Cases of COVID-19 in Virginia | Sept. 8

Testing for COVID-19 dropped significantly in the first report following the Labor Day weekend, according to data provided by the Virginia Department of Health.

The state added just 7,602 new test results. The current seven-day average is 12,999 and was higher than 17,500 less than three weeks ago.

The state reported 836 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 202 new cases in Northern Virginia.

Northern Virginia's seven-day average of new cases fell to 221, slightly lower than we've seen in recent weeks. Statewide, the seven-day average is at 970. In recent weeks, it was as high as 1,198 on Aug. 8 and as low as 860 on Aug. 21.

The state reported two new deaths Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 2,686. There was one death in Northern Virginia.

The state has 1,051 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, only slightly lower than where that number has been in recent days. There are 238 patients hospitalized in Northern Virginia — again, slightly under recent days.

COVID-19 Data by Locality | Sept. 8

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,527 302 62
Arlington 3,656 478 143
Fairfax 19,135 2,090 563
Fairfax City 125 13 7
Falls Church 66 11 7
Loudoun 6,263 396 118
Manassas 1,836 128 24
Manassas Park 582 53 7
Prince William 11,304 873 188
Totals 46,494 4,344 1,119
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 497 48 4
Spotsylvania 1,905 126 39
Stafford 1,784 145 13
Fauquier 814 43 18
Totals 5,000 362 74

7-Day Positivity Rate | Sept. 8

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 4.3 Stable
Arlington 4.4 Down
Fairfax 5.6 Down
Loudoun 7.8 Up
Prince William 8.2 Down
Rappahannock 7.5 Up
Statewide 7.7 Down

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 202 new cases, 1 new death

  • Statewide: 836 new cases, 2 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 7,602 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 46,494 cases, 1,119 deaths

  • Statewide: 128,407 cases, 2,686 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.68 million diagnostic tests (1.81 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,051 (down from 1,061 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 240 (down from 249 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 15,742 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 649 confirmed positive cases (up from 645 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 189,226 deaths, 6.3 million cases, 2.33 million recovered

  • World: 893,219 deaths, 27.36 million cases, 18.35 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.