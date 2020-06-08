With just a few thousand tests reported Monday, Virginia added 570 new cases of COVID-19. Northern Virginia had 334 new cases, or more than 58% of the state's total.

The state reported just 3,736 diagnostic tests Monday — the recent average daily total is around 8,200.

A one-day swing in information could be due to timing. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day. 

It was a relatively low number statewide, but led the rate of new cases in Northern Virginia to climb for a second day in a row after a week of seeing that rate drop.

New COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 51,251. Northern Virginia accounts for 28,118 cases, or 54.9%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The state reported five new deaths due to COVID-19, including one in Northern Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Monday that the number of patients being treated in ICU beds in the state and those on ventilators were at their lowest levels since at least April 6, the earliest that data is available.

The total number of deaths in the state due to the coronavirus is at 1,477. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 796, and Fairfax County alone accounts for about 28% of the deaths, with 414.

COVID-19 Data by locality | JUNE 8

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,102 208 45
Arlington 2,256 392 122
Fairfax 12,603 1,431 414
Fairfax City 69 7 5
Falls Church 56 11 8
Loudoun 3,147 181 67
Manassas 1,248 77 11
Manassas Park 359 37 6
Prince William 6,278 544 118
Totals 28,118 2888 796
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 196 22 0
Spotsylvania 707 47 7
Stafford 815 84 5
Fauquier 363 25 6
Totals 2081 178 18

7-Day Positivity Rate | June 8

Health District May 15 Latest Trend
Alexandria 26.2 10.5 Down
Arlington 23 8.7 Stable
Fairfax 26.5 15.6 Down
Loudoun 20.2 13.7 Down
Prince William 28.5 16.1 Down
Rappahannock 14.3 11.1 Down
Statewide 15.4 10 Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 334 new cases, 1 new death

  • Statewide: 570 new cases, 5 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 3,736 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 28,118 cases, 796 deaths

  • Statewide: 51,251 cases, 1,477 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 381,220 diagnostic tests (428,182 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,173 (down from 1,186)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 308 (lowest point since at least April 6)

  • Patients Discharged: 6,557 total

Nursing Home Data

  • Nursing Home Patients: 1,437 (down from 1,450 the previous day) 

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 7

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 7

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 110,514 deaths, 1.94 million cases, 506,367 recovered

  • World: 403,267 deaths, 7.01 million cases, 3.16 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.