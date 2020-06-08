With just a few thousand tests reported Monday, Virginia added 570 new cases of COVID-19. Northern Virginia had 334 new cases, or more than 58% of the state's total.
The state reported just 3,736 diagnostic tests Monday — the recent average daily total is around 8,200.
A one-day swing in information could be due to timing. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
It was a relatively low number statewide, but led the rate of new cases in Northern Virginia to climb for a second day in a row after a week of seeing that rate drop.
The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 51,251. Northern Virginia accounts for 28,118 cases, or 54.9%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The state reported five new deaths due to COVID-19, including one in Northern Virginia.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Monday that the number of patients being treated in ICU beds in the state and those on ventilators were at their lowest levels since at least April 6, the earliest that data is available.
The total number of deaths in the state due to the coronavirus is at 1,477. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 796, and Fairfax County alone accounts for about 28% of the deaths, with 414.
COVID-19 Data by locality | JUNE 8
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,102
|208
|45
|Arlington
|2,256
|392
|122
|Fairfax
|12,603
|1,431
|414
|Fairfax City
|69
|7
|5
|Falls Church
|56
|11
|8
|Loudoun
|3,147
|181
|67
|Manassas
|1,248
|77
|11
|Manassas Park
|359
|37
|6
|Prince William
|6,278
|544
|118
|Totals
|28,118
|2888
|796
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|196
|22
|0
|Spotsylvania
|707
|47
|7
|Stafford
|815
|84
|5
|Fauquier
|363
|25
|6
|Totals
|2081
|178
|18
7-Day Positivity Rate | June 8
|Health District
|May 15
|Latest
|Trend
|Alexandria
|26.2
|10.5
|Down
|Arlington
|23
|8.7
|Stable
|Fairfax
|26.5
|15.6
|Down
|Loudoun
|20.2
|13.7
|Down
|Prince William
|28.5
|16.1
|Down
|Rappahannock
|14.3
|11.1
|Down
|Statewide
|15.4
|10
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 334 new cases, 1 new death
Statewide: 570 new cases, 5 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 3,736 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 28,118 cases, 796 deaths
Statewide: 51,251 cases, 1,477 deaths
Statewide Testing: 381,220 diagnostic tests (428,182 when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital Data
Hospitalizations: 1,173 (down from 1,186)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 308 (lowest point since at least April 6)
Patients Discharged: 6,557 total
Nursing Home Data
Nursing Home Patients: 1,437 (down from 1,450 the previous day)
Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 7
Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 7
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 110,514 deaths, 1.94 million cases, 506,367 recovered
World: 403,267 deaths, 7.01 million cases, 3.16 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.