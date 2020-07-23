The nationwide surge in COVID-19 testing is leading to an increasing turnaround time for results across Virginia and in Prince William County.
According to Virginia Department of Health data, the average turnaround time for a commercial COVID-19 test had reached 6.1 days by July 5, the most recent data available. For hospitals and public health testing conducted at state labs, those numbers were 3 days and 2.6 days, respectively. But of the five commercial testing sites in Prince William County reached by InsideNoVa, all but one said the expected wait time for results was seven to 10 days. The other said the wait was seven to 10 business days.
Parham Jaberi, the chief deputy commissioner for public health and preparedness at VDH, said commercial testing labs have become overwhelmed by the volume of tests needing processing. He cited two main issues labs are facing. First, the reagents needed to process tests are in limited supply. Secondly, the machinery being used to run tests simply can’t process more than a certain number of tests in a day.
“We’ve never really been to the level that we want to be, in the Commonwealth or the U.S.,” Jaberi told InsideNoVa. “And unfortunately over the last couple of weeks, whether this is with reopening of businesses that want to get their employees tested, or more likely just a nationwide surge in cases, we are seeing that bottleneck.”
A committee formed by the state with medical and public health experts has begun focusing on ensuring that public health testing has remained quick. It’s typically used for congregant settings or in connection with a known outbreak to try to slow the spread from any spreader events.
Allison Ansher, the director of the Prince William Health District, said state labs don’t have nearly enough capacity to start processing tests that would otherwise be bound for private labs.
State officials have been meeting in Richmond with representatives from private lab companies about ways to expedite some testing and potentially bring more point-of-care testing into hospitals, Ansher said.
“Can they impact it? I don’t know. But I do know that they have been meeting with them and there are other forms of testing coming out,” she told InsideNoVa.
Jaberi said that the state on its own was limited in what it could do to speed up testing at private labs. In June, commercial tests comprised 68.3% of all testing in Virginia, while hospitals accounted for 27.1% and public health testing made up 4.6%.
The need, Jaberi said, is for help from the federal government in either distributing machinery or reagents in an efficient way and, perhaps most importantly, easing the demand for testing to begin with by implementing measures that keep the virus from spreading. High test turnaround times also help to stifle any efforts that states make to effectively contact trace when someone doesn’t know their positive for more than a week.
Amira Roess, a professor of global health and epidemiology at George Mason University, said ideally contact tracing would begin for some before their test results even come back. But public health departments currently only have the capacity to try to trace individuals with a positive diagnosis.
“The longer the delay in reporting a positive test the longer contact tracing is put on hold,” Roess said. “This is problematic because in the meantime, the individual’s contacts have no idea about their exposure. If the contact has become infected they may be spreading the virus unchecked.”
Jaberi and others are concerned that because of the increasing delays in test results, public health officials aren’t looking at a completely up-to-date picture when they’re making recommendations about moving forward in the reopening phases or potentially moving backwards.
“This goes to the lacking federal strategy of assistance. And we had similar stories with the PPE and fortunately here in the Commonwealth we got certain companies and factories to start making some of that for us and keeping our head above the water. With testing it’s somewhat the same thing. … With LabCorp or maybe Quest, we’re all going to the same trough in various states.”
