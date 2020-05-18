At Molly’s Irish Pub in Warrenton, the beer was flowing by noon Friday, May 15, as about a dozen patrons sat inside and out. The bar had been getting by on carryout orders prior to the shutdown, but was back open for drink service on Friday, with small bottles of hand sanitizer on each table.
David Blechman was tending the bar for the first time in about two months. He’d gotten on the unemployment rolls but was happy to return to work.
“Everybody’s happy, this is the only standing bar. On the weekends we might get people coming from out of town but we’re mostly regulars, so everybody’s very happy to be back,” Blechman said, adding that he generally feels safe from behind the bar. “We’re taking as many precautions as we can and I think most people in general want to be safe. They don’t want to do anything to rock the boat and ruin everything.”
One of those regulars was Brendan Connolly. A retired 65-year old, he said things have been somewhat lonely because relatives and friends don’t want to visit. He’d been looking forward to getting back to his regular spot at the bar.
“I don’t really drink at home, I’m a social drinker, so it feels good to be back here,” Connolly said. “I’m a mask wearer … I carry wipes in my pocket. But I think it’s fairly safe out here.”
At Jimmie’s Market, a coffee shop on Main Street, owner Nicole Uskiwicz said her business had been taking in about 30% of what it did prior to the pandemic. The shop had been open, but only for carryout.
It’d taken her a month to get a Payroll Protection Program loan, so she said she had some breathing room, but was hopeful that with the town officially entering Phase One, more people would come to Main Street and stop in. The barista was behind plexiglass and patrons could still only sit outside, but all along the downtown strip, parking spots were being repurposed for outdoor seating following a zoning ordinance suspension by the town government.
“I think places opening back up will help. I have a feeling this weekend we’ll get people back again,” Uskiwicz said. She’d cut back on the store’s hours and said that if business picked back up because of the broader reopening, she’d return to previous hours. “It’s a whole new ballgame now, so starting today, I don’t really know what to expect.”
Sandra Packwood’s Do You Deja Vu consignment store was open for the first time since March 23. She said it had been slow at about 2 p.m.; she’d even had to turn a few customers away because they weren’t wearing a mask. For now, everyone in the store was required to wear them as store policy.
She said she’ll be opening the store on Mondays for appointment only, for patrons that don’t feel comfortable shopping with too many others. And for a while, Packwood said she hopes to see some customers from areas in Northern Virginia that hadn’t yet reached Phase One.
“I’m making this up as I go. … I have some of the 65 and over age range customers of mine, I have to make sure that they’re safe. If you’re walking in here, you have to wear a face mask,” Packwood said. “I have a friend with a 17-year-old daughter with an immune deficiency. She can’t do anything, so she’s coming here to shop and the only way I can do that is because she knows there’s a time frame [on Monday] and it’s clean. I have to make a lot of people comfortable.”
At Do You Deja Vu, though, Packwood and her employees were preparing for a long period of a new normal. Packwood said she didn’t buy into the growing political division over shutdowns or some downplaying the threat of the virus.
“It’s scary. This is not going back to normal. I’m assuming it will be like this for the next two years.”
