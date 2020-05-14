Two COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites are opening Friday, May 15, in the Walmart parking lot located at:
- 17041 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Dumfries, VA 22026
- 8386 Sudley Rd., Manassas, VA 20109
The sites are supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth, and state and local officials to test anyone who meets criteria for testing, including first responders, health care providers, and others with symptoms of COVID-19, and those in high-risk groups without symptoms.
Those interested must visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to see if eligible for testing and to make an appointment.
“We are happy to partner with the health department and Walmart to provide testing for citizens. It is important to provide sufficient COVID-19 testing in Prince William County. We are appreciative of the collaboration of resources to increase testing in our county,” Prince William County Executive Chris Martino said.
The tests will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Appointments must be made at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen individuals to ensure they meet CDC eligibility for testing. For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.
“Access to testing is essential to containing the spread of COVID-19 and making decisions about reopening Virginia in phases. Our thanks to Walmart and partners for helping stand up these drive-thru testing locations,” said Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver.
“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing Prince William County during this unprecedented time,” said Brooke Mueller, Walmart public affairs director for Virginia. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”
Details on the COVID-19 testing site:
- Those tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check, and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.
- The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those tested to swab their nose onsite while in vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and dropped in the sealed sample into a container on the way out of the drive-through site.
- eTrueNorth will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable Departments of Health.
- The site is staffed by Walmart healthcare professionals.
- Testing is not available inside Walmart stores.
- While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.
