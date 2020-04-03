Dulles Expo Center will be one of three alternative care facilities in the state to free up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients during a surge of hospitalizations expected next month, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday afternoon.
The site, located at 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center in Chantilly, should be able to serve 315 acute-care patients or 510 non-acute patients, Northam said.
The governor stressed the Dulles site and the other facilities, the Hampton Roads and Richmond convention centers, will be used to free up capacity in the existing hospital system for COVID-19 patients.
Earlier this week, the governor mentioned the former Exxon offices near Inova Hospital in Fairfax as a potential alternative care site.
"It has become clear the Dulles Expo Center is the site where construction can proceed the fastest, making it a better site for an alternative care facility," he said.
The state will be moving ahead with contracts, designs and construction for the alternative care sites — finishing work as analysts expect the peak need arrives for COVID-19 care in the state.
"Teams are moving fast, and we expect these alternative sites to be ready in about six weeks," Northam said.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projections put the greatest need for ICU beds and hospital beds in Virginia on May 20.
The state's coronavirus cases have surged to 2,012, climbing by more than 300 cases Friday in the highest day-over-day increase, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
There are 892 cases in Northern Virginia, including Fauquier County and the Fredericksburg region.
The state is reporting 312 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, up from 83 reported through last Friday.
