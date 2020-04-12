Cases of COVID-19 in Fairfax County surpassed 1,000 on Sunday as the total number of cases of the coronavirus in the state reached 5,274, the state Department of Health reported Sunday morning.

Virginia health officials reported 11 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total fatalities to 141.

Case numbers are updated each morning. The numbers include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies by 5 p.m. the previous day.

In Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, there are 2,476 cases, an increase of 112 from the day before, the state reported.

Deaths due to COVID-19 include 43 in the “Northern Health Planning Region,” which includes Washington suburbs stretching east and south to Prince William and Loudoun counties.

The Rappahannock Area Health District on Saturday reported Stafford County's first COVID-19-related death, a man in his 80s.

Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver said Friday that fatality information would soon be provided by health district, which will provide a little more specificity.

There have been 39,985 COVID-19 tests results reported in Virginia, meaning that about 13.2% are positive.

Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:

Fairfax County: 1,008, up from 946

Prince William County: 389, down from 390 reported Saturday

Arlington: 366, up from 349

Loudoun: 309, up from 296

Alexandria: 198, up from 188

Stafford: 72, up from 67

Spotsylvania: 50, up from 47

Manassas: unchanged at 34

Fauquier: unchanged at 25

Fredericksburg: 12, up from 11

Manassas Park: unchanged at 10

Fairfax City: unchanged at 1

Falls Church: first 2 reported cases

In a separate report it began releasing last week, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said Sunday there are now 751 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 735 Friday, and another 521 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, up slightly from 517 Saturday.

The hospital association said 440 of the COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 294 are on ventilators. The state has 2,815 ventilators available, according to the report.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to nearly 110,000 deaths, including 20,608 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. About 30% of the U.S. deaths have been in New York City. Nearly 1.79 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 530,000 cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes more than 32,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 411,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.