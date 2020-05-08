Family's COVID-19 struggle shows staffing, communication challenges at long-term care facilities

Casey Woods knew things had taken a turn at Gainesville Health and Rehab, the long-term care facility where her father had been living for over a year.
She’d received an email April 17 from the center’s head administrator saying that a resident had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been transferred to a nearby hospital. All patients showing symptoms of the virus, and anyone who had contact with those showing symptoms, were being isolated in their rooms, the message said.
Woods’ father, John Doty, suffers from Lou Gherig’s disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS, and can’t communicate verbally. But in March, when the facility first closed its doors to all visitors, a social worker on staff had assured her that she would coordinate regular check-ins over video between John and his family — he uses an eye-gaze computer to communicate. By April 17, those had all but stopped, as had any updates from the facility’s staff about her father's status. So she called.
“They assured me they’d tell me if anything changed,” Woods told InsideNoVa Wednesday night.
Days later, another ominous message. John had posted on Facebook that he was being confined to his room. Woods later found out that his roommate was showing symptoms of the coronavirus, and though he hadn’t been tested, the two were being kept in isolation.
While twice-weekly email blasts from the administrator had continued, Woods was hearing nothing from the facility about her father’s condition. She said she called every day, but was frequently getting contradictory information depending on who answered the phone. At one point, she was told that only two people at the facility had tested positive, but she had already received an email saying that number was seven. More worrying, the assistant director of nursing told Woods that her father, who can operate a wheelchair and is supposed to be moved into it every day to prevent sores, hadn’t been moved from his bed in days.
“She had been doing his feeding. She admitted they were short-staffed,” Woods said.
On Friday, May 1, Woods called again and was given no update. When she called Sunday evening, after receiving no updates over the weekend, a nurse told her that he had a fever since Saturday morning and was having trouble breathing. The nurse, Woods said, was kind enough to set up a video chat.
“He was visibly very ill,” Woods said. “He looked horrible.”
Later that night, the facility called 911 and John was sent to Prince William Medical Center, where he tested positive for COVID-19 and, as of May 6, was still battling the virus. On Monday, the administrator emailed families that a second Gainesville Health and Rehab patient had died from the virus.
Jennifer Eddy, a spokesperson for Gainesville Rehab and Health, told InsideNoVa that the facility was facing an unprecedented situation and, in general, trying to overcommunicate with family members. She also said that Woods’ multiple calls with the facility’s lead administrator showed that the center’s leadership was making a point to keep Woods up to speed on her father’s condition. According to Eddy, the facility is also finishing a text messaging system that will allow the center to communicate with additional family members.
“What we’ve found is that during this situation, things move much faster than a traditional communications pace in the nursing home industry, so we’re having to innovate … you can never communicate enough,” Eddy said.
And Woods herself said she was deeply appreciative of many of the facility’s staff members and their care for her father in such a challenging setting. Both Eddy and Woods said front line medical staff was risking their safety to care for the facility’s patients. Eddy said that the facility “had some staffing challenges,” but that it was able to supplement staffing where needed.
“These are medical professionals that are running into a situation to save lives, this is what they do,” Eddy said.
But Woods’ experience is an example of how quickly communication can become a challenge as COVID-19 ravages long-term care facilities across the state and around the nation.
Though many individual institutions are not making cases and fatality counts public, the state is reporting that of Virginia’s 257 documented outbreaks, 150 are at long-term care facilities. The outbreaks at long-term care facilities are linked to more than half of all deaths reported in the state due to COVID-19.
In Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, seven of eight documented outbreaks are at long-term care facilities. Birmingham Green near Manassas has acknowledged at least one resident death, but has stopped releasing information on its outbreak to the public.
Woods said the lack of communication didn’t stop when her father was moved to the hospital. A hospital staffer said he was too groggy to speak. According to Woods, nobody had communicated that John suffers from ALS, and he wasn’t sent to the hospital with either his eye-gaze computer or non-invasive ventilation. Instead, he’d been placed on traditional oxygen, which can cause carbon dioxide-poisoning in ALS patients, as they can’t expel CO2 easily, Woods said.
“No one fully knew what was wrong for almost 24 hours in the hospital,” she said.
Woods acknowledges that trying to contain a highly-contagious and deadly virus in any facility, let alone one that may be short-staffed, is no easy task. And in many ways, she said, Gainesville Health and Rehab was the ideal place for her father prior to the pandemic.
“Overall, I’ve been really happy with the care. They’ve really taken the time to get to know him, it’s been really good and he’s been pretty happy,” Woods said. “I’m trying to be as gracious as I can be because I can’t imagine the stress the staff is under, and even the fear. It’s scary and it’s hard for them.”
But it’s been the mixed signals and, particularly, the lack of any regular individual updates that have made an already frightening situation that much more stressful.
“My main frustration has been that when I call the nursing home I get different information from each person I speak with,” Woods said. “On one hand, I’m just really upset with the lack of communication. And then when I reach out to them, I get really inconsistent answers. It’s been rough.”
