Deaths in Virginia due to COVID-19 dropped to five in a 24-hour period, one of the lowest daily death totals reported since early April. Four of those deaths were in Northern Virginia.

The state started ramping up testing in hard-hit areas of Northern Virginia this weekend, and will continue into this week, but overall daily testing numbers statewide continued to fall far below set goals.

Northern Virginia saw 460 new cases of the coronavirus in the latest daily report released Monday morning, up slightly from 448 in Sunday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. That’s roughly 61.2% of the state’s total of 752 new cases.

Of the state’s 1,014 deaths due to COVID-19, more than half, 528, are in Northern Virginia. The state's most populous locality, Fairfax, has reported more than a quarter, 284.

The state’s total number of cases of COVID-19 is now at 31,140. Of those, 29,591 have been confirmed by test results and another 1,549 are listed as probable.

Northern Virginia added 34 new hospitalizations, according to the state data, down from 39 new hospitalizations reported Sunday.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

The Northern Virginia localities that have not yet moved into Phase One of the reopening account for 55% of all cases, or 17,153.

Gov. Ralph Northam has delayed lifting restrictions in Northern Virginia until at least May 29, and has said more testing and a smaller percentage of positive results will be among the keys to allowing the region to reopen. Average positivity rates over the past seven days range from 19% in Loudoun County to 27.9% in Prince William County.

Statewide, 5,803 diagnostic test results were reported Monday morning. That’s up from 4,756 added Sunday, but still far lower than the 10,000 daily tests that have been a goal for the governor as the state reopens.

The seven-day average positivity rate statewide is 14.9%. The state has reported 194,677 diagnostic test results in total and over 218,393 when including antibody tests.

Hospitalizations statewide for the virus were at 1,502, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. A week ago, there were 1,504 patients.

Hospitals still have capacity for around 8,000 additional patients in Virginia, according to the state health department.

Of those hospitalized for COVID-19, 972 are confirmed cases and 530 are being treated pending test results.

The association noted that 361 patients are in ICU and 194 are on ventilators. The association said 4,107 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to nearly 315,500 deaths, including 89,564 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.73 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1.48 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that more than 272,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 1.74 million have recovered worldwide.

Testing for COVID-19 will be available for everyone in the Prince William community on Monday, May 18, at the Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge and on Tuesday, May 19, at Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas.

Beginning today, Metro users will be required to wear a mask or face covering in all Metro stations and while riding trains and buses.

Emergency rooms in the Washington, D.C., area have seen a sharp drop in visits during the pandemic, reports NBC Washington.

Virginia Hospital Center had more than 5,400 visitors in April 2019, but just 3,071 went in April of this year.

The Dale City Civic Association announced Sunday night that the 50th annual Dale City Independence Day Parade is canceled for 2020.