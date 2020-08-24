Free COVID-19 testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park.
Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in the region to obtain COVID testing and receive the results.
Sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing, except were noted. To ensure you receive a test arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site.
Upcoming testing sites and locations include:
Tuesday, Aug. 25:
- 8:30 a.m. James S. Long Regional Park, 4603 James Madison Hwy., Haymarket (be in line by 10:30 a.m.)
- 1:30 p.m. Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City (be in line by 3:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, Aug. 26:
- 1:30 p.m. Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad Facility, 3800 Graham Park Road, Triangle (be in line by 3:30 p.m.)
- 5:30 p.m. Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas (be in line by 7 p.m.)
Thursday, Aug. 27:
- 8:30 a.m. Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City (be in line at 10:30 a.m.)
- 1:30 p.m. Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge (be in line by 3:30 p.m.)
Friday, Aug. 28:
- 1:30 p.m., Splashdown Water Park, 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas (be in line by 3:30 p.m.)
- 5:30 p.m. Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge (be in line by 7 p.m.)
Saturday, Aug. 29:
- 8:30 a.m. Dona Tere Restaurant/Prince William Plaza (Walk-Up Only), 14490 Jefferson Davis Highway, Woodbridge (be in line by 11:30 a.m.)
More information about testing and the county's response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.