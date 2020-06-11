Prince William County will host a free COVID-19 testing site on Friday, June 12, at Our Lady of Angels, 13752 Marys Way in Woodbridge.
The event begins at 11 a.m., with the parking lot opening at 10:30 a.m.
The event is focused on reaching members of the community who have physical or financial barriers to accessing testing. However, it is open to anyone who would like to get tested.
The National Guard is testing up to 400 people via drive-thru or walk-up on a first-come, first-served basis.
Those who participate in testing will receive a free face covering and hand sanitizer.
More information about testing and the county's response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.
