Students at George Mason University campuses in Fairfax and Manassas returned to class Monday, even as outbreaks caused large universities around the country to shut down shortly after reopening.
Through Tuesday, there had been no confirmed cases at the university since students returned, and school officials are touting the steps they’ve put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Elsewhere in Virginia, some schools have already faced significant case counts. Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, for example, reported 72 total positive cases on Monday.
The school’s online guidance says that students and uninsured employees with symptoms of the virus will be tested at the Cabrera Global Center in Fairfax. If positive, they may be quarantined there or in their dorm. Additionally, random testing of asymptomatic students will be conducted at the Cabrera Center to help track whether the virus is spreading via carriers who display no symptoms, according to the university.
All students were asked to quarantine for 14 days prior to their arrival on campus, and according to the reopening plan, students whose homes are close to campus can quarantine at home if they test positive after arriving on campus. Otherwise, unless a student who tests positive is living in a single bedroom or a double but without a roommate, they will be relocated to the Cabrera Global Center. Dining services will prepare and deliver meals to all students quarantining on campus.
The school’s “Safe Return to Campus” plan says the university coordinated with public health officials in Alexandria, Fairfax and Manassas to develop its reopening procedures. When moving in, students used pre-scheduled two-hour time blocks to limit contact with others.
According to Melanie Balog, the university’s director of news and content, the school mailed testing kits to over 2,600 students before move-in, five of which returned positive results. Balog said those students are isolating at home and will need to be cleared by a health care provider before being allowed back on campus.
But an email from President Gregory Washington to all students, faculty and staff noted some concerns about the testing method and the company the university contracted with to distribute the tests, Kallaco. The for-profit company has a limited track record in viral testing, having only begun operations in April. In the email, Washington acknowledged the company was “new and untested.”
The company also was contracted by VCU and the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg through sole-source procurement, which allows the state institutions to forego the standard competitive bidding process. On Friday a group of professors from Mason and VCU called into question the company’s credibility and its testing process in a letter to Lilian Peake, the state epidemiologist for the Virginia Department of Health.
“First, we are concerned that the companies involved may not have sufficient experience for such an important task,” the letter reads. “It seems odd to us that this young IT company, which has been awarded the sole source state contracts with potential value of over $4 million, has been entrusted with the critical COVID-19 testing for up to 28,500 students at our universities.”
The letter also why tests were to be sent from students to Opteo Laboratories in New Orleans rather than university labs in Virginia. It also questions the testing’s ordering physician and the Opeto director.
“According to Google, [the physician’s] address is a UPS Store mailbox. Likewise, the lab director listed on the form for Opeto … seems to live and work in Centennial, Colorado,” the professors wrote. “A doctor with a UPS Store address? A lab director who lives and works several states away from the lab? These defy logic and are very troubling.”
Responding in his email, Washington decried “inaccurate and incomplete information” being circulated about the testing process and Kallaco.
“Kallaco is indeed a new company, formed just earlier this year. They are NOT doing the test analysis -- only the logistics work to move home collection kits and specimens from students to Opeto Laboratory as efficiently as possible -- something that more established businesses said they could not do on the scale we needed,” Washington wrote.
Thus far, the Virginia Department of Health has declined to investigate the company or the tests, despite the professors’ request that they do so.
Apart from the Kallaco testing, George Mason conducted 79 total student tests between Aug. 16 and 22, only one of which came back positive according to the university’s COVID-19 “dashboard.”
In classrooms, GMU says it’s doing what universities across the country have; spacing out desks, allowing increased space for instructors and disinfecting “high-contact surfaces” twice per day. Students are required to wear face masks when in public.
