GREATER WASHINGTON CINCO DE MAYO SOBERRIDE CAMPAIGN FALLS VICTIM TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK
In adherence with federal guidelines to “slow the spread” of the COVID-19 virus and in concert with Washington-metropolitan area localities’ actions regarding venues where people congregate, the nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) announced today that its 2020 Cinco de Mayo SoberRide® campaign is suspended.
WRAP, the organization conducting the region’s SoberRide effort, had similarly suspended its 2020 St. Patrick’s Day SoberRide® campaign last month. The charity also offers its SoberRide® program on Independence Day, Halloween and the winter holidays and is provided throughout rideshare partner Lyft’s Washington, D.C. coverage area which includes all or parts of: the District of Columbia; the Maryland counties of Montgomery and Prince George’s; and the Northern Virginia counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William.
Since 1991, WRAP’s SoberRide® program has provided 80,047 free safe rides home to would-be drunk drivers in the Greater Washington area.
Founded in 1982, the nonprofit [501(c)(3)] Washington Regional Alcohol Program is a coalition of diverse interests using effective education, innovative programs and targeted advocacy to end alcohol-impaired driving and underage drinking in the Washington, DC metro area. Through public education, innovative health education programs and advocacy, WRAP is credited with keeping the metro-Washington area’s alcohol-related traffic deaths historically lower than the national average.
More information about WRAP’s SoberRide® initiative can be found at www.SoberRide.com.
