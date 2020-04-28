More than 50 Northern Virginia long-term care facilities have reported outbreaks of COVID-19, but public health officials in Northern Virginia are refusing to identify them.
In response to Freedom of Information Act requests from InsideNoVa, health officials in two districts, Prince William and Fairfax, said they can’t release specific information about locations of outbreaks — defined as a place in which two or more people have COVID-19.
Based on information provided by local health departments, the Virginia Department of Health is including basic outbreak information in its daily reports: the health district where the site is located and the type of setting, such as long-term care facility, education setting or health care setting.
The lack of public disclosure has led to a hodgepodge of responses from sites facing outbreaks — some have reported them publicly, while others have not.
Of the 199 outbreaks of COVID-19 reported in Virginia since March 8, 113 have been at long-term care facilities, where 106 people have died out of 1,320 confirmed cases, according to the latest state data.
That includes 31 outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the Fairfax Health District, eight in Loudoun, seven in Prince William, six in Alexandria and five in Arlington.
In its FOIA requests, InsideNoVa sought the names of facilities where the outbreaks occurred, the number of tests conducted at each facility, the number of positive tests, the number of hospitalizations and the number of deaths.
Dr. Alison Ansher, Prince William Health District director, said in a written response she cannot release the name of locations where outbreaks occurred, because health records are confidential, and health officials must protect the identity of patients.
“VDH [Virginia Department of Health] is not able to release disease information at the facility level to the media, because that would compromise the anonymity of the patient,” she said in a letter on April 22.
Ansher also wrote that state law protects the confidentiality of anyone making a report to the department, including any “individual, corporation, partnership or other legal entity.”
“Thus, VDH cannot release the name of a facility that made a disease report,” Ansher said.
John Silcox, communications director for the Fairfax Health Department, also said that department can’t release specific information about outbreaks, and cited a similar section of state law.
InsideNoVa sent the same request to Loudoun and Arlington health districts in Northern Virginia last week and is awaiting a response.
Earlier this month, Gov. Ralph Northam was asked about releasing the names of facilities with outbreaks, given the state of emergency, but he said changing the law would be up to the General Assembly.
Among facilities that have publicly reported cases, the Birmingham Green senior living facility in Manassas announced April 23 it has 19 cases of COVID-19, including 10 residents and nine staff members.
“The reality per public health sources is that additional cases will occur, however we have steady leadership across our campus with team members committed to putting forth our best infection control efforts to fight COVID-19,” Birmingham Gree CEO Denise Chadwick Wright wrote. “We will contact you if your loved one is suspected of or diagnosed with COVID-19.”
At Dulles Health and Rehab in Herndon, the Associated Press reported April 22 that 11 people had died due to COVID-19 and dozens of residents were ill. On Friday, center administrator Leslie Ruffner issued a public letter to the community, saying that 65 patients and 19 employees had tested positive for coronavirus.
Falcons Landing retirement community in Sterling has reported four deaths and 21 cases, with six staff members in quarantine after testing positive or awaiting results.
The public updates have given the facility an opportunity to discuss improvements at the site as the pandemic has evolved.
“Our outbreak is not over,” the center reported on its website Saturday. “But we are in far better shape to deal with the virus than we were that first week.”
The reporting issue is not unique to Virginia. The Kaiser Family Foundation last week reported that there is wide variation on the types of information being provided about outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
Nine states report fully comprehensive data on cases and deaths at the facility level, including Illinois and Oregon, the foundation said. Other states, including Michigan, Mississippi, and Pennsylvania, report data at the county level, citing privacy concerns about reporting at the facility level.
States also vary in their inclusion of residents versus staff in the reporting cases and deaths, according to the foundation. Eight states report data on residents only, 17 states report data on residents and staff together, and the remaining states do not specify who is included in their data.
Nationwide, the foundation reported, among the states providing data, coronavirus cases have occurred at more than 4,000 facilities, with nearly 51,000 cases and over 10,000 deaths.
Help InsideNoVa continue to report this story. If you have information on outbreaks at local facilities, email info@insidenova.com.
(1) comment
Thanks for trying to obtain important information for the community. You wonder if our overlord is also sending the virus to the most vulnerable population like they did in NY.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.