Hospitalizations in Virginia due to COVID-19 continued to rise Sunday, climbing to a new high of 1,436 up from 1,405 on Saturday and 1,399 on Friday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Virginia health officials reported 604 new cases of the coronavirus in their daily report Sunday, down from a high of 772 additional cases reported Saturday. It brings the state total to 12,970.

The drop in new cases brought a decline in the five-day average of new cases for the first time since April 16, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

Case numbers are updated each morning around 9 a.m. and include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday that the state must have a 14-day trend of declining positive test results and hospitalizations, among other conditions, in order to move to the first phase of reopening some businesses. Non-essential businesses are closed until at least May 8.

Another key to reopening is increased testing. There were 3,940 new test results reported Sunday, the second-highest number in a 24-hour period. Of those reported Sunday, 15.3% were positive.

A total of 76,118 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Of the total cases, 12,488 have been confirmed by positive tests and another 482 have been identified as probable cases by the health department.

The state reported 12 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, the lowest number of new deaths reported within 24 hours since April 14. It brings the total to 448.

There have been 190 deaths in Northern Virginia linked to COVID-19, with 95 in Fairfax County, 32 in Arlington, 19 in Prince William County, 19 in Alexandria, 11 in Loudoun, three in Spotsylvania, two each in Fairfax City, Falls Church, Fauquier, Manassas and Stafford, and one in Manassas Park. Fairfax has the most deaths in the state, followed by Henrico County at 89.

Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, accounts for more than half of the cases of the coronavirus statewide, with 6,816 cases, an increase of 402 from the day before.

Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:

Fairfax County: 2,889, up from 2,745

Prince William County: 1,265, up from 1,184

Arlington: 790, up from 764

Alexandria: 591, up from 575

Loudoun: 596, up from 564

Stafford: 213, up from 198

Manassas: 158, up from 154

Spotsylvania: 107, up from 101

Fauquier: 87, up from 80

Manassas Park: 45, up from 44

Fairfax City: unchanged at 26

Falls Church: unchanged at 26

Fredericksburg: unchanged at 23

In its report, the state hospital association said there are now 897 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from 923 the previous day, and another 539 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, up from 482 on the previous day.

The association said 1,815 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 387 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 217 are on ventilators. State hospitals currently have 2,987 ventilators available, according to the report.

Only two hospitals said they expected difficulty in replenishing their supply of personal protective equipment in the next 72 hours, down from as many as 12 three weeks ago.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 203,000 deaths, including 53,944 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 30% of the U.S. deaths, 17,100, have been in New York City. More than 2.9 million cases of the virus have been reported, including over 939,000 cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes more than 105,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 825,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.