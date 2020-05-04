The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,463 Virginians are currently being treated in hospitals for confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus, an increase of 50 patients since Sunday’s report. It follows several days of declines.

Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 348 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 192 are on ventilators — both are at the lowest number since the hospital association began providing data in early April.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 821 new COVID-19 cases in the latest daily report Monday, a number slightly lower than what we’ve seen in recent days, but with far fewer tests — 3,723, compared to 6,600 Sunday and nearly 6,800 reported Saturday.

Gov. Ralph Northam has made 10,000 daily tests and a steady decrease in hospitalizations two goals before reopening some businesses during the pandemic. He is expected to outline plans for phase 1 of businesses reopening later today. A timeline hasn’t been provided.

The Virginia Department of Health has identified 19,492 cases of coronavirus statewide.

The state reported 24 new deaths due to COVID-19, with 684 deaths since the pandemic began. More than half of the deaths, 382, have been linked to outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

The state health department updates case numbers each morning by 10 a.m. and include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Of the total cases, 18,640 have been confirmed by positive tests and another 852 have been identified as probable cases by the health department.

There have been 339 deaths in Northern Virginia linked to COVID-19, with 198 in Fairfax County, 47 in Arlington, 32 in Prince William County, 26 in Alexandria, 18 in Loudoun, four in Spotsylvania and Falls Church, three in Fauquier, two each in Fairfax City, Manassas Park and Stafford, and one in Manassas. Fairfax County has the most deaths in the state.

Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, accounts for more than half of the cases of the coronavirus statewide, with 10,899, an increase of 553 from the day before.

Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:

Fairfax County: 4,615, up from 4,340

Prince William County: 2,146, up from 2,026

Arlington: 1,139, up from 1,106

Loudoun: 961, up from 931

Alexandria: 940, up from 899

Stafford: 288, up from 271

Manassas: 273, up from 266

Spotsylvania: 195, up from 186

Fauquier: 140, up from 133

Manassas Park: 88, up from 82

Fredericksburg: 45, up from 39

Falls Church: 36, up from 35

Fairfax City: 33, up from 32

A total of 122,788 tests statewide have been completed since the pandemic began. The state health department changed the methodology for reporting tests Friday — it was previously providing the number of people tested, rather than the number of actual tests. Some people have been tested more than once.

In its report, the hospital association said there are 985 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 948 the previous day, and another 478 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, up from 465.

The association said 2,547 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to nearly 248,000 deaths, including 67,686 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than a quarter of the U.S. deaths, 18,925, have been in New York City. More than 3.52 million cases of the virus have been reported, including nearly 1.16 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that more than 180,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 1.13 million have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.

State and local law enforcement are warning speeders to slow down.

Two Fairfax County tickets Virginia State Police shared online showed a driver hit 132mph and another hit 124 mph. One ticket shared by Fairfax police showed a driver hit 118 mph in a 50 mph zone.

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Air Thunderbirds honored frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with "Healthcare Hero" formation flights over Washington and Baltimore on Saturday.

The farms that usually provide the Silver Diner with fresh produce and meat are having trouble surviving as many restaurants are closed or offering only carryout during the coronavirus outbreak, reports WTOP.

A new “farm box” program lets customers purchase farm-fresh items online and pick them up through Silver Diner.

Prospero’s Books, an anchor of Old Town Manassas, won’t be reopening when shops across Virginia get back to business.

Owner Gary Belt called the shop a casualty of the pandemic-related shutdown and said it will close for good. March 16 was its final day of operation.