Northern Virginia has 333 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — the highest number since June 16, according to data from The Virginia Department of Health.

The region had just 183 patients on July 6. The high was 818 patients April 30.

Virginia added 1,216 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 301 new cases in Northern Virginia.

Friday's totals were higher than recent days, but the 7-day average dropped due to a large number of backlog cases reported last Friday. The state is averaging 994 new cases a day and Northern Virginia is adding an average of 230 cases.

The state reported seven new deaths Friday related to COVID-19, with two new deaths reported in Northern Virginia.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 301 new cases, 2 new deaths

Statewide: 1,216 new cases, 7 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 14,128 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 40,601 cases, 1,062 deaths

Statewide: 104,838 cases, 2,370 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.31 million diagnostic tests (1.42 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,299 (up from 1,258 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 268 (down from 289 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 13,477 total

Nursing Home Patients: 480 confirmed positive cases (up from 464)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 167,253 deaths, 5.2 million cases, 1.77 million recovered

World: 760,235 deaths, 20.95 million cases, 13.01 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University