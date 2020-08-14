New cases of COVID-19 in Virginia | Aug. 14

Northern Virginia has 333 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — the highest number since June 16, according to data from The Virginia Department of Health.

The region had just 183 patients on July 6. The high was 818 patients April 30.

Virginia added 1,216 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 301 new cases in Northern Virginia.

Friday's totals were higher than recent days, but the 7-day average dropped due to a large number of backlog cases reported last Friday. The state is averaging 994 new cases a day and Northern Virginia is adding an average of 230 cases.

The state reported seven new deaths Friday related to COVID-19, with two new deaths reported in Northern Virginia.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug. 14

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,050 282 61
Arlington 3,176 437 135
Fairfax 16,816 1,956 531
Fairfax City 93 11 7
Falls Church 63 9 6
Loudoun 5,411 358 115
Manassas 1,689 124 22
Manassas Park 530 50 7
Prince William 9,773 813 178
Totals 40,601 4,040 1,062
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 424 45 4
Spotsylvania 1,581 103 35
Stafford 1,460 124 10
Fauquier 627 35 9
Totals 4,092 307 58

7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 14

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 6.4 Up
Arlington 4.6 Up
Fairfax 5.3 Stable
Loudoun 5.6 Stable
Prince William 8.6 Stable
Rappahannock 7.3 Stable
Statewide 7.2 Down

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 301 new cases, 2 new deaths

  • Statewide: 1,216 new cases, 7 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 14,128 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 40,601 cases, 1,062 deaths

  • Statewide: 104,838 cases, 2,370 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.31 million diagnostic tests (1.42 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,299 (up from 1,258 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 268 (down from 289 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 13,477 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 480 confirmed positive cases (up from 464)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 167,253 deaths, 5.2 million cases, 1.77 million recovered

  • World: 760,235 deaths, 20.95 million cases, 13.01 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

