The Alexandria Health Department is warning patrons of an Irish pub in the week before St. Patrick's Day of potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Health officials have been notified that a non-resident of Alexandria later confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus spent time at Murphy’s Irish Pub at 713 King St. during three key periods.
AHD’s investigation has determined that patrons at Murphy’s Irish Pub on the following dates and times may have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19:
March 10, between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.
March 14, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
March 15, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The Alexandria Health Department urges anyone who visited Murphy’s Irish Pub on the dates and times above to self-quarantine at home and call the Alexandria COVID-19 Information Line at 703-746-4988, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., for further guidance.
Until those patrons visiting Murphy’s at the above time and dates receive specific guidance from AHD, they should stay at home, avoid visitors, not share items like towels and utensils, stay at least six feet away from other people in the household, and wash hands frequently.
The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are coughing, fever of over 100.4 F, and shortness of breath. Use the CDC's Coronavirus Self-Checker to review your symptoms. If you are concerned you may have COVID-19, call your primary care physician to ask whether you should come for an exam or test before visiting in person.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover on their own at home and do not need testing or treatment. Anyone with symptoms of respiratory illness should isolate themselves; avoid contact with other people; wash their hands frequently; and disinfect surfaces regularly. If you have chest pain or shortness of breath, call or text 911.
