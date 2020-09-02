James Madison University is shifting to virtual learning after a "rapid increase" in cases of COVID-19 among students.
The school made the announcement Tuesday afternoon that it would be sending students home this weekend and they will not return to campus until at least Oct. 5.
"As a result of a rapid increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in our student population in a short period of time, the university is concerned about capacity in the number of isolation and quarantine spaces we can provide," according to a letter by JMU President Jonathan R. Alger. "Protecting the health of our Harrisonburg and Rockingham County community — including students, faculty, staff — is our top priority, and we need to act swiftly to stop the spread as best we can."
Decisions about refunds have not been made, he said.
"To protect the health and safety of the communities to which students might be returning, students who have been advised to isolate or quarantine should finish out their prescribed time before leaving Harrisonburg," Alger said. "Additionally, as a precaution, students should plan to quarantine for two weeks upon arriving at their destination."
These university presidents should be fired and held accountable for making these decisions. This virus is not going way anytime sooner unfortunately.
