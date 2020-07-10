The Kuma Foundation, a local nonprofit providing STEAM education to low-income and underserved students, added a food-delivery component when schools closed last Spring. This week, they announced that they have made over 1000 deliveries of food and other essentials to Prince William families in need.
“We are so proud to have hit this 1000-delivery milestone,” said Ray Kimble, founder and chairman of the Kuma Foundation. “But we couldn’t have done it alone; the community has stepped up in an incredible way.”
The Foundation works directly with Prince William County School social workers, counselors, and teachers to identify families in greatest need. From there, Kuma Foundation volunteers deliver food and other essentials directly to their doorstep.
“We have been truly blown away by the community support we’ve received, especially from the area’s high school students,” said Kimble. “They are the backbone and heartbeat of our program. They show up week after week to do the literal and figurative heavy lifting.”
Dozens of students, parents and community members from all over Prince William County volunteer to donate, sort, pack and make the deliveries to families in need each week.
For more, visit www.kumacares.org.
