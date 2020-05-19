Prince William police guided cars into the parking lot of Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge for free COVID-19 testing on Monday afternoon as a small news helicopter slowly circled overhead.

Although the testing was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., police had to close the entrance before 3 p.m. to manage the long car line. Processed in a line three-abreast, drivers stopped to present identification to a volunteer. That information was filled on a form, which was handed to the driver. Drivers then proceeded to a white tent where healthcare workers in personal protective gear took the form and performed a nasal swab.

Free drive-through and walk-up testing is scheduled to continue at Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Prince William police are warning drivers to seek alternate routes in the area of the school due to traffic congestion expected during testing hours.

Free testing is also scheduled Wednesday in Loudoun County.

One of the volunteers Monday filling out the forms was be Katelyn Page, Miss Virginia 2020. She said when she heard that people could volunteer for the project, she stepped up. “I love serving my state, and it’s my duty to serve.”

Alex Weston, senior emergency management specialist with Prince William County's Office of Emergency Management, said there was a line of cars throughout the day.

Some who sought testing Monday afternoon were left to wait in overflow parking at All Saint's Church. They were told tests would be running out shortly after 2 p.m. Those willing to wait until 4 p.m. were told they’d be tested or given a ticket to get to the front of line at Stonewall Jackson on Tuesday.

Manassas announced Monday that free testing would be available Wednesday, May 20, through Friday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9608 Grant Ave.