Sheetz has reopened its Manassas Park location following a deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement over the weekend, Sheetz spokesperson Nick Ruffner said the company learned of an employee testing positive at the Centreville Road location. The employee had last worked Saturday, May 23.
“Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and employees,” Ruffner said.
The store was closed immediately and professionally deep cleaned, sanitized and disinfected before it reopened. Gas pumps were also sanitized and cleaned.
“We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitization guidelines,” Ruffner said, noting employees were paid for time lost while the store was closed. “We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis."
Few businesses are taking proactive steps to alert the community when they have a COVID-19 exposure, particularly in cases where a single employee has tested positive.
