New Cases of COVID-19 | Sept. 10

Virginia added more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily total in more than a month.

Northern Virginia added 255 cases, higher than the past few days, but in line with where cases numbers have been in recent weeks.

The state's total number of cases is at 130,525, with 46,915 cases in Northern Virginia.

Health officials reported 11 new deaths linked to COVID-19, including five in Northern Virginia.

The state has 1,096 patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus, down from the 1,130 patients reported a week ago and 1,251 a month ago.

There are 226 currently hospitalized in Northern Virginia, down from 250 a month ago.

COVID-19 Data by Locality | Sept. 10

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,558 303 62
Arlington 3,687 481 144
Fairfax 19,282 2,099 566
Fairfax City 126 13 7
Falls Church 66 11 7
Loudoun 6,327 402 118
Manassas 1,844 127 24
Manassas Park 593 54 8
Prince William 11,432 880 191
Totals 46,915 4,370 1,127
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 509 49 4
Spotsylvania 1,952 127 39
Stafford 1,813 145 13
Fauquier 832 44 21
Totals 5,106 365 77

7-Day Positivity Rate | Sept. 10

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.8% / July 1 5.8% Up
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 3.9% Up
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 4.8% / Aug. 6 5.8% Stable
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.4% / Aug. 1 7.7% Stable
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 6.9% / July 24 8.7% Up
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 8.4% Up
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 5.7% / June 23 7.6% Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 255 new cases, 5 new deaths

  • Statewide: 1,236 new cases, 11 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 16,353 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 46,915 cases, 1,127 deaths

  • Statewide: 130,525 cases, 2,708 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.71 million diagnostic tests (1.84 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,096 (up from 1,072 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 255 (up from 252 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 16,061 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 633 confirmed positive cases (up from 627 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 189,718 deaths, 6.33 million cases, 2.36 million recovered

  • World: 898,426 deaths, 27.62 million cases, 18.59 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

