Virginia added more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily total in more than a month.
Northern Virginia added 255 cases, higher than the past few days, but in line with where cases numbers have been in recent weeks.
The state's total number of cases is at 130,525, with 46,915 cases in Northern Virginia.
Health officials reported 11 new deaths linked to COVID-19, including five in Northern Virginia.
The state has 1,096 patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus, down from the 1,130 patients reported a week ago and 1,251 a month ago.
There are 226 currently hospitalized in Northern Virginia, down from 250 a month ago.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | Sept. 10
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,558
|303
|62
|Arlington
|3,687
|481
|144
|Fairfax
|19,282
|2,099
|566
|Fairfax City
|126
|13
|7
|Falls Church
|66
|11
|7
|Loudoun
|6,327
|402
|118
|Manassas
|1,844
|127
|24
|Manassas Park
|593
|54
|8
|Prince William
|11,432
|880
|191
|Totals
|46,915
|4,370
|1,127
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|509
|49
|4
|Spotsylvania
|1,952
|127
|39
|Stafford
|1,813
|145
|13
|Fauquier
|832
|44
|21
|Totals
|5,106
|365
|77
7-Day Positivity Rate | Sept. 10
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.8% / July 1
|5.8%
|Up
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|3.9%
|Up
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|4.8% / Aug. 6
|5.8%
|Stable
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.4% / Aug. 1
|7.7%
|Stable
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|6.9% / July 24
|8.7%
|Up
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|8.4%
|Up
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|5.7% / June 23
|7.6%
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 255 new cases, 5 new deaths
Statewide: 1,236 new cases, 11 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 16,353 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 46,915 cases, 1,127 deaths
Statewide: 130,525 cases, 2,708 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.71 million diagnostic tests (1.84 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,096 (up from 1,072 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 255 (up from 252 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 16,061 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 633 confirmed positive cases (up from 627 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 189,718 deaths, 6.33 million cases, 2.36 million recovered
World: 898,426 deaths, 27.62 million cases, 18.59 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
