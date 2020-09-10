Virginia added more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily total in more than a month.

Northern Virginia added 255 cases, higher than the past few days, but in line with where cases numbers have been in recent weeks.

The state's total number of cases is at 130,525, with 46,915 cases in Northern Virginia.

Health officials reported 11 new deaths linked to COVID-19, including five in Northern Virginia.

The state has 1,096 patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus, down from the 1,130 patients reported a week ago and 1,251 a month ago.

There are 226 currently hospitalized in Northern Virginia, down from 250 a month ago.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 255 new cases, 5 new deaths

Statewide: 1,236 new cases, 11 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 16,353 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 46,915 cases, 1,127 deaths

Statewide: 130,525 cases, 2,708 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.71 million diagnostic tests (1.84 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,096 (up from 1,072 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 255 (up from 252 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 16,061 total

Nursing Home Patients: 633 confirmed positive cases (up from 627 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 189,718 deaths, 6.33 million cases, 2.36 million recovered

World: 898,426 deaths, 27.62 million cases, 18.59 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University