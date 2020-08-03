Virginia added 1,324 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, the second-largest single-day total since May 26, and the fourth-largest since the pandemic began.

Northern Virginia added 293 cases. The 7-day average is 185.

There were 496 new cases in the eastern region of the state, 241 in the central, 158 in the southwest and 136 in the northwest.

Hospitalization statewide are at 1,205, down from 1,357 on Thursday.

The state's total number of deaths related to COVID-19 was unchanged, with one death removed from the total in Spotsylvania County and added in Prince William County.

Overall, the state has reported 2,218 deaths, with about 47%, 1,043, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 523, in Fairfax County. However, the percentage of deaths in Northern Virginia and Fairfax relative to the statewide totals has been declining in recent weeks along with the region's reduced caseload.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 293 new cases, 1 new death

Statewide: 1,324 new cases, no net new deaths

Statewide Testing: 15,036 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 34,996 cases, 1,043 deaths

Statewide: 93,106 cases, 2,218 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.15 million diagnostic tests (1.25 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,205 (up from 1,172 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 271 (up from 267 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 12,255 total

Nursing Home Patients: 430 confirmed positive cases (up from 415)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 154,860 deaths, 4.66 million cases, 1.46 million recovered

World: 689,922 deaths, 18.10 million cases, 10.70 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University