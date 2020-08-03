New Cases of COVID-19

Virginia added 1,324 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, the second-largest single-day total since May 26, and the fourth-largest since the pandemic began.

Northern Virginia added 293 cases. The 7-day average is 185.

There were 496 new cases in the eastern region of the state, 241 in the central, 158 in the southwest and 136 in the northwest.

Hospitalization statewide are at 1,205, down from 1,357 on Thursday. 

The state's total number of deaths related to COVID-19 was unchanged, with one death removed from the total in Spotsylvania County and added in Prince William County.

Overall, the state has reported 2,218 deaths, with about 47%, 1,043, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 523, in Fairfax County. However, the percentage of deaths in Northern Virginia and Fairfax relative to the statewide totals has been declining in recent weeks along with the region's reduced caseload. 

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day. 

COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug 3

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,844 269 59
Arlington 2,945 436 136
Fairfax 15,907 1,903 523
Fairfax City 82 11 7
Falls Church 59 10 6
Loudoun 5,059 339 112
Manassas 1,612 118 20
Manassas Park 500 50 7
Prince William 8,988 787 173
Totals 37,996 3,923 1,043
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 368 42 2
Spotsylvania 1,357 93 34
Stafford 1,283 116 7
Fauquier 580 34 8
Totals 3,588 285 51

7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug 3

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 6 Up
Arlington 4.4 Stable
Fairfax 5.6 Stable
Loudoun 5.1 Down
Prince William 8.1 Up
Rappahannock 6.5 Up
Statewide 7.1 Down

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 293 new cases, 1 new death

  • Statewide: 1,324 new cases, no net new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 15,036 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 34,996 cases, 1,043 deaths

  • Statewide: 93,106 cases, 2,218 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.15 million diagnostic tests (1.25 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,205 (up from 1,172 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 271 (up from 267 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 12,255 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 430 confirmed positive cases (up from 415)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 154,860 deaths, 4.66 million cases, 1.46 million recovered

  • World: 689,922 deaths, 18.10 million cases, 10.70 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

