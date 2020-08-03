Virginia added 1,324 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, the second-largest single-day total since May 26, and the fourth-largest since the pandemic began.
Northern Virginia added 293 cases. The 7-day average is 185.
There were 496 new cases in the eastern region of the state, 241 in the central, 158 in the southwest and 136 in the northwest.
Hospitalization statewide are at 1,205, down from 1,357 on Thursday.
The state's total number of deaths related to COVID-19 was unchanged, with one death removed from the total in Spotsylvania County and added in Prince William County.
Overall, the state has reported 2,218 deaths, with about 47%, 1,043, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 523, in Fairfax County. However, the percentage of deaths in Northern Virginia and Fairfax relative to the statewide totals has been declining in recent weeks along with the region's reduced caseload.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug 3
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,844
|269
|59
|Arlington
|2,945
|436
|136
|Fairfax
|15,907
|1,903
|523
|Fairfax City
|82
|11
|7
|Falls Church
|59
|10
|6
|Loudoun
|5,059
|339
|112
|Manassas
|1,612
|118
|20
|Manassas Park
|500
|50
|7
|Prince William
|8,988
|787
|173
|Totals
|37,996
|3,923
|1,043
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|368
|42
|2
|Spotsylvania
|1,357
|93
|34
|Stafford
|1,283
|116
|7
|Fauquier
|580
|34
|8
|Totals
|3,588
|285
|51
7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug 3
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|6
|Up
|Arlington
|4.4
|Stable
|Fairfax
|5.6
|Stable
|Loudoun
|5.1
|Down
|Prince William
|8.1
|Up
|Rappahannock
|6.5
|Up
|Statewide
|7.1
|Down
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 293 new cases, 1 new death
Statewide: 1,324 new cases, no net new deaths
Statewide Testing: 15,036 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 34,996 cases, 1,043 deaths
Statewide: 93,106 cases, 2,218 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.15 million diagnostic tests (1.25 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,205 (up from 1,172 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 271 (up from 267 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 12,255 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 430 confirmed positive cases (up from 415)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 154,860 deaths, 4.66 million cases, 1.46 million recovered
World: 689,922 deaths, 18.10 million cases, 10.70 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.