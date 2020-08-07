A technical issue over the past few days led to a flood of new COVID-19 cases added to the state's total Friday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The state added 2,015 cases to the total. The one-day spike was explained by the error, but it brings the total over the past week to 7,994 — the highest number of new cases reported in any week since the pandemic began.
The new cases Friday included 446 in Northern Virginia, 622 in the eastern part of the state, 345 in the central region, 398 in the southwest region and 204 in the northwest.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also continued to climb Friday, with 1,372 patients being treated for COVID-19 in the state. That's the highest number since May 31. Hospitalizations hit a low of 783 on July 6.
The state added 18 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. Four of the new deaths were in Northern Virginia.
Overall, the state has reported 2,317 deaths, with 45.6%, 1,058, in Northern Virginia and nearly 23%, 530, in Fairfax County. The percentage of deaths in Northern Virginia and Fairfax relative to the statewide totals has been declining in recent weeks along with the region's reduced caseload.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug. 7
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,917
|275
|60
|Arlington
|3,037
|436
|135
|Fairfax
|16,241
|1,927
|530
|Fairfax City
|84
|11
|7
|Falls Church
|60
|9
|6
|Loudoun
|5,196
|346
|115
|Manassas
|1,636
|121
|21
|Manassas Park
|507
|50
|7
|Prince William
|9,340
|801
|177
|Totals
|39,018
|3,976
|1,058
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|396
|44
|3
|Spotsylvania
|1,449
|95
|35
|Stafford
|1,350
|120
|8
|Fauquier
|606
|35
|9
|Totals
|3,801
|294
|55
7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 7
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|4.8
|Down
|Arlington
|4.7
|Stable
|Fairfax
|5.3
|Down
|Loudoun
|4.9
|Down
|Prince William
|8.7
|Stable
|Rappahannock
|7.2
|Up
|Statewide
|7.3
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 446 new cases, 4 new deaths
Statewide: 2,015 new cases, 18 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 13,700 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 39,018 cases, 1,058 deaths
Statewide: 97,882 cases, 2,317 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.2 million diagnostic tests (1.31 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,372 (up from 1,349 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 284 (unchanged)
Patients Discharged: 12,725 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 475 confirmed positive cases (up from 464)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 160,111 deaths, 4.88 million cases, 1.59 million recovered
World: 715,555 deaths, 19.1 million cases, 11.59 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.