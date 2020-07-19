7-Day Average of New Cases in Northern Virginia | July 19

Northern Virginia's rate of new COVID-19 cases has climbed slightly in recent days. The region has now reported more than 35,000 positive cases of the coronavirus.

The region added 201 new cases Sunday, bringing the 7-day average to 178, the highest since June 27, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

The state added 1,057 new cases, bringing the 7-day average to its highest since June 2.

Virginia reported two new deaths Sunday, with one in Northern Virginia.

Overall, the state has reported 2,027 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,005, in Northern Virginia and almost exactly a quarter, 508, in Fairfax County.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day. 

COVID-19 Data by Locality | July 19

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,547 255 56
Arlington 2,733 430 135
Fairfax 14,878 1,791 508
Fairfax City 73 9 7
Falls Church 54 10 7
Loudoun 4,647 317 103
Manassas 1,527 111 20
Manassas Park 472 48 7
Prince William 8,152 725 162
Totals 35,083 3,696 1005
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 296 29 0
Spotsylvania 1,148 85 32
Stafford 1,119 110 6
Fauquier 528 32 8
Totals 3,091 256 46

7-Day Positivity Rate | July 19

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 5.4 Down
Arlington 6.1 Down
Fairfax 5.5 Down
Loudoun 7.6 Up
Prince William 8 Stable
Rappahannock 4.3 Down
Statewide 7.6 Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 201 new cases, 1 new death

  • Statewide: 1,057 new cases, 2 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 17,675 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 35,083 cases, 1,005 deaths

  • Statewide: 77,430 cases, 2,027 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 904,423 diagnostic tests (998,292 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 7

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,186 (up from 1,166 the previous day, highest since June 7)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 249 (down from 254 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 10,017 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 478 confirmed positive cases (down from 511 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 140,120 deaths, 3.71 million cases, 1.44 million recovered

  • World: 602,865 deaths, 14.32 million cases, 8.05 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.