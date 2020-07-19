Northern Virginia's rate of new COVID-19 cases has climbed slightly in recent days. The region has now reported more than 35,000 positive cases of the coronavirus.

The region added 201 new cases Sunday, bringing the 7-day average to 178, the highest since June 27, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

The state added 1,057 new cases, bringing the 7-day average to its highest since June 2.

Virginia reported two new deaths Sunday, with one in Northern Virginia.

Overall, the state has reported 2,027 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,005, in Northern Virginia and almost exactly a quarter, 508, in Fairfax County.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 201 new cases, 1 new death

Statewide: 1,057 new cases, 2 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 17,675 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 35,083 cases, 1,005 deaths

Statewide: 77,430 cases, 2,027 deaths

Statewide Testing: 904,423 diagnostic tests (998,292 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 7

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,186 (up from 1,166 the previous day, highest since June 7)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 249 (down from 254 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 10,017 total

Nursing Home Patients: 478 confirmed positive cases (down from 511 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 140,120 deaths, 3.71 million cases, 1.44 million recovered

World: 602,865 deaths, 14.32 million cases, 8.05 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University