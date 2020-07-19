Northern Virginia's rate of new COVID-19 cases has climbed slightly in recent days. The region has now reported more than 35,000 positive cases of the coronavirus.
The region added 201 new cases Sunday, bringing the 7-day average to 178, the highest since June 27, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
The state added 1,057 new cases, bringing the 7-day average to its highest since June 2.
Virginia reported two new deaths Sunday, with one in Northern Virginia.
Overall, the state has reported 2,027 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,005, in Northern Virginia and almost exactly a quarter, 508, in Fairfax County.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | July 19
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,547
|255
|56
|Arlington
|2,733
|430
|135
|Fairfax
|14,878
|1,791
|508
|Fairfax City
|73
|9
|7
|Falls Church
|54
|10
|7
|Loudoun
|4,647
|317
|103
|Manassas
|1,527
|111
|20
|Manassas Park
|472
|48
|7
|Prince William
|8,152
|725
|162
|Totals
|35,083
|3,696
|1005
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|296
|29
|0
|Spotsylvania
|1,148
|85
|32
|Stafford
|1,119
|110
|6
|Fauquier
|528
|32
|8
|Totals
|3,091
|256
|46
7-Day Positivity Rate | July 19
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|5.4
|Down
|Arlington
|6.1
|Down
|Fairfax
|5.5
|Down
|Loudoun
|7.6
|Up
|Prince William
|8
|Stable
|Rappahannock
|4.3
|Down
|Statewide
|7.6
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 201 new cases, 1 new death
Statewide: 1,057 new cases, 2 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 17,675 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 35,083 cases, 1,005 deaths
Statewide: 77,430 cases, 2,027 deaths
Statewide Testing: 904,423 diagnostic tests (998,292 when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 7
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,186 (up from 1,166 the previous day, highest since June 7)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 249 (down from 254 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 10,017 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 478 confirmed positive cases (down from 511 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 140,120 deaths, 3.71 million cases, 1.44 million recovered
World: 602,865 deaths, 14.32 million cases, 8.05 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
