Virginia has more than 50,000 cases of COVID-19 after the state health officials reported nearly 1,300 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday.

After a week of seeing the rate of new cases drop, Northern Virginia added 714 new cases, more than half of 1,284 new cases statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 50,681. Northern Virginia accounts for 27,784 cases, or 54.8%.

New Cases Reported in Northern Virginia | June 7

The state reported 12 new deaths due to COVID-19, including nine in Northern Virginia.

The total number of deaths in the state due to the coronavirus is at 1,472. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 795, and Fairfax County alone accounts for about 28% of the deaths, with 414.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day. 

COVID-19 Data by locality | June 7

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,095 208 45
Arlington 2,225 392 121
Fairfax 12,455 1,423 414
Fairfax City 69 7 5
Falls Church 56 11 8
Loudoun 3,094 179 67
Manassas 1,228 78 11
Manassas Park 355 37 6
Prince William 6,207 532 118
Totals 27,784 2867 795
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 208 22 0
Spotsylvania 695 47 7
Stafford 803 83 5
Fauquier 355 25 6
Totals 2061 177 18

7-Day Positivity Rate | June 7

Health District May 15 Latest Trend
Alexandria 26.2 11.4 Stable
Arlington 23 8.8 Stable
Fairfax 26.5 16.3 Stable
Loudoun 20.2 14.3 Stable
Prince William 28.5 17 Stable
Rappahannock 14.3 11.5 Down
Statewide 15.4 10.5 Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 714 new cases, 9 new deaths

  • Statewide: 1,284 new cases, 12 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 8,627 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 27,784 cases, 795 deaths

  • Statewide: 50,681 cases, 1,472 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 377,484 diagnostic tests (424,316 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,186 (up from 1,171)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 316 (down from 324 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 6,538 total

Nursing Home Data

  • Nursing Home Patients: 1,450 (up from 1,360 the previous day) 

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 7

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 9

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 109,802 deaths, 1.92 million cases, 500,849 recovered

  • World: 400,225 deaths, 6.92 million cases, 3.1 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

