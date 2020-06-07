Virginia has more than 50,000 cases of COVID-19 after the state health officials reported nearly 1,300 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday.
After a week of seeing the rate of new cases drop, Northern Virginia added 714 new cases, more than half of 1,284 new cases statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 50,681. Northern Virginia accounts for 27,784 cases, or 54.8%.
The state reported 12 new deaths due to COVID-19, including nine in Northern Virginia.
The total number of deaths in the state due to the coronavirus is at 1,472. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 795, and Fairfax County alone accounts for about 28% of the deaths, with 414.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Data by locality | June 7
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,095
|208
|45
|Arlington
|2,225
|392
|121
|Fairfax
|12,455
|1,423
|414
|Fairfax City
|69
|7
|5
|Falls Church
|56
|11
|8
|Loudoun
|3,094
|179
|67
|Manassas
|1,228
|78
|11
|Manassas Park
|355
|37
|6
|Prince William
|6,207
|532
|118
|Totals
|27,784
|2867
|795
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|208
|22
|0
|Spotsylvania
|695
|47
|7
|Stafford
|803
|83
|5
|Fauquier
|355
|25
|6
|Totals
|2061
|177
|18
7-Day Positivity Rate | June 7
|Health District
|May 15
|Latest
|Trend
|Alexandria
|26.2
|11.4
|Stable
|Arlington
|23
|8.8
|Stable
|Fairfax
|26.5
|16.3
|Stable
|Loudoun
|20.2
|14.3
|Stable
|Prince William
|28.5
|17
|Stable
|Rappahannock
|14.3
|11.5
|Down
|Statewide
|15.4
|10.5
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 714 new cases, 9 new deaths
Statewide: 1,284 new cases, 12 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 8,627 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 27,784 cases, 795 deaths
Statewide: 50,681 cases, 1,472 deaths
Statewide Testing: 377,484 diagnostic tests (424,316 when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital Data
Hospitalizations: 1,186 (up from 1,171)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 316 (down from 324 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 6,538 total
Nursing Home Data
Nursing Home Patients: 1,450 (up from 1,360 the previous day)
Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 7
Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 9
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 109,802 deaths, 1.92 million cases, 500,849 recovered
World: 400,225 deaths, 6.92 million cases, 3.1 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.