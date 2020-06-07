Virginia has more than 50,000 cases of COVID-19 after the state health officials reported nearly 1,300 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday.

After a week of seeing the rate of new cases drop, Northern Virginia added 714 new cases, more than half of 1,284 new cases statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 50,681. Northern Virginia accounts for 27,784 cases, or 54.8%.

The state reported 12 new deaths due to COVID-19, including nine in Northern Virginia.

The total number of deaths in the state due to the coronavirus is at 1,472. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 795, and Fairfax County alone accounts for about 28% of the deaths, with 414.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 714 new cases, 9 new deaths

Statewide: 1,284 new cases, 12 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 8,627 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 27,784 cases, 795 deaths

Statewide: 50,681 cases, 1,472 deaths

Statewide Testing: 377,484 diagnostic tests (424,316 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

Hospitalizations: 1,186 (up from 1,171)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 316 (down from 324 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 6,538 total

Nursing Home Data

Nursing Home Patients: 1,450 (up from 1,360 the previous day)

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 7

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 9

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 109,802 deaths, 1.92 million cases, 500,849 recovered

World: 400,225 deaths, 6.92 million cases, 3.1 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University