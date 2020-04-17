Virginia added 602 new cases of the coronavirus in totals released Friday morning — a new record for the number of new cases reported in a 24-hour period.

It brings the state’s total to 7,491. Total deaths climbed to 231 in the latest report from the Virginia Department of Health, up from 208 on Thursday.

The number of new cases was up from 389 new cases reported Thursday.

Case numbers are updated each morning. The numbers include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

There have been 78 deaths in the Northern Virginia region, up from 68 reported Thursday, with 37 in the Fairfax Health District, 15 in Arlington, 14 in Prince William, seven in Loudoun and five in Alexandria.

In Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, there are 3,653 cases, an increase of 345 from the day before, the state reported.

Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:

Fairfax County: 1,476, up from 1,375

Prince William County: 644, up from 582

Arlington: 485, up from 453

Loudoun: 385, up from 378

Alexandria: 321, up from 275

Stafford: 128, up from 120

Spotsylvania: 69, up from 62

Manassas: 72, up from 62

Fauquier: 35, up from 32

Fredericksburg: unchanged at 15

Manassas Park: 21, up from 16

Fairfax City: 2 (not included in Thursday report)

There have been 48,997 COVID-19 tests results reported in Virginia, meaning that about 15.3% are positive.

The state is not providing any more specific detail on the location of cases.

In a separate report, the hospital association said there are now 809 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 800 the previous day, and another 499 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, down from 537 on the previous day. More than 1,100 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state.

The hospital association said 400 of the COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 224 are on ventilators. The number of patients on ventilators is the lowest it has been since the hospital association began providing daily updates on April 6. State hospitals currently have 2,862 ventilators available, according to the report.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 146,200 deaths, including 33,286 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Around 34.5% of the U.S. deaths have been in New York City. More than 2.17 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 671,000 cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes more than 56,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 554,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.

Another 32,000 Northern Virginia residents filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total to over 121,000 since businesses closures began due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number for the week ending April 11 was about 15,000 fewer than the preceding week, a drop of 31%, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday.

A group of about 50 people gathered Thursday in Richmond's Capitol Square to protest Gov. Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order and business closures due to coronavirus, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.