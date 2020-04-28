More than 800 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Virginia in the latest daily report Tuesday from the state health department. It’s the highest day-over-day increase in positive cases, an indication the state still has more work to do before lifting coronavirus restrictions.

Hospitalizations in Virginia due to COVID-19 climbed above 1,500 for the first time since the pandemic began, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

There were 34 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Tuesday’s report, bringing the total number of deaths to 492.

The state’s total number of cases is at 14,339, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Case numbers are updated each morning around 9 a.m. and include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

The state is looking for a 14-day trend of declining positive test results and hospitalizations, among other conditions, in order to move to the first phase of reopening some businesses. Non-essential businesses are closed until at least May 8.

There were 2,573 new test results reported Tuesday, far below recent days. The state is aiming for at least 10,000 tests per day prior to businesses reopening. A total of 82,753 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Of the total cases, 13,794 have been confirmed by positive tests and another 545 have been identified as probable cases by the health department.

There have been 212 deaths in Northern Virginia linked to COVID-19, with 114 in Fairfax County, 32 in Arlington, 20 in Prince William County, 20 in Alexandria, 12 in Loudoun, three in Spotsylvania, two each in Fairfax City, Falls Church, Fauquier, Manassas and Stafford, and one in Manassas Park. The Fairfax Health District has the most deaths in the state, followed by the Henrico Health District at 89.

Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, accounts for more than half of the cases of the coronavirus statewide, with 7,693 cases, an increase of 522 from the day before.

Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:

Fairfax County: 3,278, up from 3,002

Prince William County: 1,449, up from 1,353

Arlington: 865, up from 836

Alexandria: 653, up from 627

Loudoun: 688, up from 628

Stafford: 221, up from 218

Manassas: 175, up from 165

Spotsylvania: 126, up from 119

Fauquier: 105, up from 96

Manassas Park: 53, up from 50

Fairfax City: unchanged at 27

Falls Church: unchanged at 26

Fredericksburg: 27, up from 24

In its report, the state hospital association said there are now 948 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 913 the previous day, and another 560 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, up from 542 on the previous day.

The association said 1,914 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 376 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 217 are on ventilators. State hospitals currently have 2,988 ventilators available, according to the report.

Only two hospitals said they expected difficulty in replenishing their supply of personal protective equipment in the next 72 hours, down from as many as 12 three weeks ago.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 212,000 deaths, including 56,253 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 30% of the U.S. deaths, 17,500, have been in New York City. More than 3 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 988,000 cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes more than 111,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 902,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.