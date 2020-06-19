Northern Virginia reported nearly 1,000 fewer COVID-19 cases this week than it did last week.

From June 6-12, health officials in Northern Virginia reported 2,147 new cases. In the past seven days, the region saw just 1,181 new cases.

Meanwhile, two new cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a rare disease associated with COVID-19, have been reported in Northern Virginia.

The rate of new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Virginia continued to remain flat Friday after more than two weeks of declining numbers. There were 158 new cases reported in Northern Virginia on Friday and 555 cases statewide.

Hospitalizations in Northern Virginia continued to fall to a new low, with 260 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 or awaiting test results. At its peak April 30, 818 people were hospitalized in Northern Virginia.

The state reported 16 new deaths due to COVID-19, with six in Northern Virginia. Of the states 1,602 deaths linked to the coronavirus, more than half, 853, have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 432.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 56,793. Northern Virginia has had 29,973 cases, or 52.7% of the state's total. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases has been slowly declining over the past two weeks.

The state added 10,331 diagnostic test results to its database Friday. Overall, including antibody tests, more than 567,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, although some people have been tested more than once.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 158 new cases, 6 new deaths

Statewide: 555 new cases, 16 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 10,331 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 29,973 cases, 853 deaths

Statewide: 56,793 cases, 1,602 deaths

Statewide Testing: 509,930 diagnostic tests (567,162 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): 4, all in Northern Virginia

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

Hospitalizations: 862 (up from 857)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 251 (up from 241)

Patients Discharged: 7,563 total

Nursing Home Data

Nursing Home Patients: 1,383 (up from 1,041 the previous day)

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 4

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 4

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 118,435 deaths, 2.19 million cases, 599,115 recovered

World: 454,513 deaths, 8.51 million cases, 4.18 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University