Virginia added 484 new COVID-19 cases in the latest daily report Sunday from the Virginia Department of Health, bringing the state’s total to 8,537.
The new cases reported was down from 562 cases reported Saturday and 602 cases reported Friday, but the average of new cases over the past five days continued to climb to its highest rate: 473.
An additional 19 deaths were reported due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 277.
There were 5,274 cases and 141 deaths in the state last Sunday, April 12.
Case numbers are updated each morning. The numbers include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
There have been 98 deaths in the Northern Virginia region, up from 89 reported Friday, with 48 in the Fairfax Health District, 20 in Arlington, 16 in Prince William, and seven apiece in Loudoun and Alexandria.
Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, accounts for nearly half of the cases statewide, with 4,345 cases, an increase of 353 from the day before.
Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:
Fairfax County: 1,809, up from 1,633
Prince William County: 742, up from 700
Arlington: 575, up from 520
Loudoun: 425, up from 413
Alexandria: 383, up from 354
Stafford: 152, up from 143
Manassas: 93, up from 82
Spotsylvania: 74, up from 72
Fauquier: 39, up from 36
Manassas Park: 25, up from 21
Fredericksburg: 17, up from 15
Fairfax City: 11, up from 3
There have been 54,733 COVID-19 tests results reported in Virginia, meaning that about 15.6% are positive. The state announced Friday is it expanding access to COVID-19 tests.
The state is not providing any more specific detail on the location of cases.
In a separate report, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said there are now 820 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from 821 the previous day, and another 499 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, up from 486 on the previous day. More than 1,267 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state.
The hospital association said 388 of the COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 231 are on ventilators. State hospitals currently have 2,886 ventilators available, according to the report.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 161,000 deaths, including 39,090 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. About a third of the U.S. deaths have been in New York City. More than 2.34 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 735,000 cases in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins notes more than 66,800 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 602,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.
