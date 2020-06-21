Northern Virginia reported 225 new cases of COVID-29 on Sunday, with the state adding 551 new cases.
The region's 7-day average for new cases is at 164, down from 214 a week ago and 523 a month ago.
The state reported four new deaths linked to the coronavirus, with three new deaths in Northern Virginia.
Of the state's 1,611 deaths linked to the coronavirus, more than half, 860, have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 435.
There are 272 people hospitalized in the region due to COVID-19. At the peak April 30, 818 people were hospitalized in Northern Virginia.
The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 57,994. Northern Virginia now accounts for 52.4% of the state's total. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases has been slowly declining in recent weeks.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | June 21
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,227
|231
|49
|Arlington
|2,418
|412
|126
|Fairfax
|13,419
|1,555
|435
|Fairfax City
|68
|7
|6
|Falls Church
|59
|11
|7
|Loudoun
|3,585
|248
|83
|Manassas
|1,363
|89
|16
|Manassas Park
|407
|44
|5
|Prince William
|6,879
|629
|133
|Totals
|30,425
|3226
|860
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|227
|25
|0
|Spotsylvania
|902
|61
|20
|Stafford
|924
|92
|5
|Fauquier
|404
|26
|6
|Totals
|2457
|204
|31
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 225 new cases, 3 new deaths
Statewide: 551 new cases, 4 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 14,272 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 30,425 cases, 860 deaths
Statewide: 57,994 cases, 1,611 deaths
Statewide Testing: 543,186 diagnostic tests (603,916 when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): 4, all in Northern Virginia
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital Data
Hospitalizations: 863 (down from 880)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 243 (down from 267)
Patients Discharged: 7,646 total
Nursing Home Data
Nursing Home Patients: 1,584 (up from 1,580 the previous day)
Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 2
Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 1
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 119,719 deaths, 2.25 million cases, 617,460 recovered
World: 464,883 deaths, 8.81 million cases, 4.38 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.