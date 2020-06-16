Northern Virginia reported fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as new cases of the coronavirus in the region have dropped to levels not seen since early April.

There were just 93 new cases added to the total in Northern Virginia, with 445 new cases statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Northern Virginia continues to account for more than half of the state's total number of cases, but had a little more than 20% of the new cases Tuesday.

For the second day, hospitalizations in the region due to COVID-19 went up, from 326 Sunday to 339 Tuesday. The increase follows two weeks of steady declines. At its peak April 30, 818 people were hospitalized in Northern Virginia.

The state reported 18 new deaths due to COVID-19, including 15 in Northern Virginia. There have been 1,570 deaths in the state since March. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 836, and Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 428.

COVID-19 Cases in Northern Virginia | June 16

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 55,331. Northern Virginia has had 29,524 cases, or 53.4% of the state's total.

The state added 6,451 diagnostic test results to its database Tuesday. Overall, including antibody tests, over 535,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, although some people have been tested more than once. 

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

COVID-19 Data by Locality | June 16

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,168 224 47
Arlington 2,363 407 125
Fairfax 13,103 1,509 428
Fairfax City 67 7 6
Falls Church 58 11 7
Loudoun 3,439 206 76
Manassas 1,317 87 14
Manassas Park 388 45 6
Prince William 6,621 621 127
Totals 29,524 3117 836
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 213 24 0
Spotsylvania 849 56 17
Stafford 900 89 5
Fauquier 393 26 6
Totals 2355 195 28

7-Day Positivity Rate | June 16

Health District May 15 Latest Trend
Alexandria 26.2 7.2 Stable
Arlington 23 6.5 Down
Fairfax 26.5 10.1 Down
Loudoun 20.2 12.3 Stable
Prince William 28.5 14.1 Stable
Rappahannock 14.3 9 Down
Statewide 15.4 7.4 Down

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 93 new cases, 15 new deaths

  • Statewide: 445 new cases, 18 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 6,451 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 29,524 cases, 836 deaths

  • Statewide: 55,331 cases, 1,570 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 483,024 diagnostic tests (536,989 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

  • Hospitalizations: 904 (up from 902)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 241 (down from 269)

  • Patients Discharged: 7,341 total

Nursing Home Data

  • Nursing Home Patients: 1,025 (up from 1,009 the previous day) 

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 6

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 4

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 116,127 deaths, 2.11 million cases, 576,334 recovered

  • World: 437,473 deaths, 8.06 million cases, 3.89 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

