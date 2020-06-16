Northern Virginia reported fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as new cases of the coronavirus in the region have dropped to levels not seen since early April.
There were just 93 new cases added to the total in Northern Virginia, with 445 new cases statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Northern Virginia continues to account for more than half of the state's total number of cases, but had a little more than 20% of the new cases Tuesday.
For the second day, hospitalizations in the region due to COVID-19 went up, from 326 Sunday to 339 Tuesday. The increase follows two weeks of steady declines. At its peak April 30, 818 people were hospitalized in Northern Virginia.
The state reported 18 new deaths due to COVID-19, including 15 in Northern Virginia. There have been 1,570 deaths in the state since March. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 836, and Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 428.
The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 55,331. Northern Virginia has had 29,524 cases, or 53.4% of the state's total.
The state added 6,451 diagnostic test results to its database Tuesday. Overall, including antibody tests, over 535,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, although some people have been tested more than once.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | June 16
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,168
|224
|47
|Arlington
|2,363
|407
|125
|Fairfax
|13,103
|1,509
|428
|Fairfax City
|67
|7
|6
|Falls Church
|58
|11
|7
|Loudoun
|3,439
|206
|76
|Manassas
|1,317
|87
|14
|Manassas Park
|388
|45
|6
|Prince William
|6,621
|621
|127
|Totals
|29,524
|3117
|836
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|213
|24
|0
|Spotsylvania
|849
|56
|17
|Stafford
|900
|89
|5
|Fauquier
|393
|26
|6
|Totals
|2355
|195
|28
7-Day Positivity Rate | June 16
|Health District
|May 15
|Latest
|Trend
|Alexandria
|26.2
|7.2
|Stable
|Arlington
|23
|6.5
|Down
|Fairfax
|26.5
|10.1
|Down
|Loudoun
|20.2
|12.3
|Stable
|Prince William
|28.5
|14.1
|Stable
|Rappahannock
|14.3
|9
|Down
|Statewide
|15.4
|7.4
|Down
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 93 new cases, 15 new deaths
Statewide: 445 new cases, 18 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 6,451 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 29,524 cases, 836 deaths
Statewide: 55,331 cases, 1,570 deaths
Statewide Testing: 483,024 diagnostic tests (536,989 when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital Data
Hospitalizations: 904 (up from 902)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 241 (down from 269)
Patients Discharged: 7,341 total
Nursing Home Data
Nursing Home Patients: 1,025 (up from 1,009 the previous day)
Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 6
Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 4
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 116,127 deaths, 2.11 million cases, 576,334 recovered
World: 437,473 deaths, 8.06 million cases, 3.89 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
