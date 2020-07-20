The eastern region of Virginia continues to struggle with new cases of COVID-19, and the southwest part of the state also is seeing an increase.

Northern Virginia continues to keep new cases relatively low, reporting just 138 new cases Monday, compared to an average of 685 at the end of May, according to data by the Virginia Department of Health.

The state added 945 new cases Monday, with 459 in the eastern region, which includes Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads. The southwest part of the state added 127 new cases, driving the region's seven-day average above 100 for the first time since the pandemic began.

Virginia reported four new deaths Monday — none were in Northern Virginia. Overall, the state has reported 2,031 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,005, in Northern Virginia and almost exactly a quarter, 508, in Fairfax County.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 138 new cases, No new deaths

Statewide: 945 new cases, 4 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 13,078 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 35,221 cases, 1,005 deaths

Statewide: 78,375 cases, 2,031 deaths

Statewide Testing: 917,501 diagnostic tests (1.01 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 7

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,158 (down from 1,186 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 265 (up from 249 the previous day, most since June 20)

Patients Discharged: 10,107 total

Nursing Home Patients: 472 confirmed positive cases (down from 478 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 140,534 deaths, 3.77 million cases, 1.46 million recovered

World: 606,206 deaths, 14.51 million cases, 8.13 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University