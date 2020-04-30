A new high in COVID-19 tests reported in a 24-hour period in Virginia also led to a record day in new cases of the coronavirus, as the state climbed to 15,846 total reported cases Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 885 additional cases of coronavirus and more than 5,500 new tests. The state has made 10,000 new daily test results a goal as part of reopening some businesses.

There were 30 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 in Thursday’s report, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 552.

Case numbers are updated each morning around 9 a.m. and include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Of the total cases, 15,180 have been confirmed by positive tests and another 666 have been identified as probable cases by the health department.

There have been 249 deaths in Northern Virginia linked to COVID-19, with 134 in Fairfax County, 41 in Arlington, 24 in Prince William County, 21 in Alexandria, 15 in Loudoun, three in Spotsylvania and two each in Fairfax City, Falls Church, Fauquier, Manassas and Stafford, and one in Manassas Park. Fairfax County has the most deaths in the state.

Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, accounts for more than half of the cases of the coronavirus statewide, with 8,580 cases, an increase of 464 from the day before.

Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:

Fairfax County: 3,611, up from 3,448

Prince William County: 1,645, up from 1,527

Arlington: 967, up from 912

Loudoun: 746, up from 727

Alexandria: 754, up from 700

Stafford: 240, up from 225

Manassas: 216, up from 196

Spotsylvania: 143, up from 131

Fauquier: 111, up from 109

Manassas Park: 61, up from 60

Fredericksburg: 33, up from 28

Fairfax City: unchanged at 27

Falls Church: unchanged at 26

A total of 90,843 tests statewide have been completed since the pandemic began.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,550 Virginians were currently being treated in hospitals for confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus, down from a high of 1,566 reported Wednesday.

There are 967 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 946 the previous day, and another 583 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, down from 620.

The association said 2,104 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 372 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 208 are on ventilators. Those numbers have remained relatively low in recent days. State hospitals currently have 2,974 ventilators available, according to the report.

Only two hospitals said it expected difficulty in replenishing its supply of personal protective equipment in the next 72 hours, down from as many as 12 three weeks ago. That is another factor Northam has said will be considered when deciding whether to allow businesses to reopen.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 228,000 deaths, including 60,999 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 30% of the U.S. deaths, 18,076, have been in New York City. More than 3.2 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that nearly 124,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 985,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.

Simon Property Group, owner of Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, plans to reopen 49 of its malls in 10 states starting Friday, although when Potomac Mills will reopen is still unclear.

Starbucks is also planning to reopen up to 90% of its stores by early June, reports CNN.

Virginia hospitals and dental practices can resume elective surgeries and other procedures on Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday.