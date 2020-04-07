Nine new deaths were reported Tuesday from COVID-19 in Virginia, as the total number of cases in the state climbed to 3,333, the largest day-over-day increase in deaths and the total number of cases.
In Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, there are 1,468 cases, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
There have been 63 fatalities statewide. The total includes 22 deaths in the “Northern Health Planning Region” that includes Washington, D.C., suburbs stretching east and south to Prince William and Loudoun counties.
There have been 28,645 COVID-19 tests reported in Virginia.
Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:
Fairfax County: 532, up from 488
Arlington: 237, up from 203
Prince William County: 236, up from 193
Loudoun: 209, up from 188
Alexandria: 126, up from 93
Stafford: 49, up from 43
Spotsylvania: 29, up from 26
Manassas: 20, up from 17
Fauquier: 18, up from 11
Fredericksburg: 8, up from 7
Manassas Park: 4, unchanged
There are 589 people currently hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. An additional 594 patients are hospitalized with test results pending.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to nearly 76,000 deaths, including 10,993 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 1.36 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 368,400 cases in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins notes nearly 20,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 290,000 have recovered worldwide.
State totals are likely not an accurate representation of the total number of cases, with state and local health officials encouraging anyone who could potentially have a mild or non-emergent case of COVID-19 to stay isolated at home instead of seeking treatment.
A Loudoun County first responder tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, leading the county’s fire and rescue system to quarantine 13 additional employees.
Alexandria health officials reported the first death of a city resident due to COVID-19 on Monday.
Prince William County schools will be donating a few thousand masks, including surgical and N-95 masks, to local hospitals. Officials also expanded breakfast and lunch distributions to three new schools Monday.
We've been instructed to practice social distancing for well over two weeks now and apparently it is not sinking in to many in our area. The rate keeps going up very fast. Anytime you are in a liberal area, you know you are going to be surrounded by people lacking critical thinking skills and I think that is what we are seeing here. Common sense is beat out of children in Northern Virginia at an early age. Many of the ignorant people in this area think the virus primarily goes after old Trump supporters. There have actually been people saying something similar to this on CNN and in the NY Times. There is no scientific evidence to support the notion that smarter people, just because they are Trump supporters, would be more likely to get it. All people can get it. But smarter people are more likely to avoid risky behaviors that might lead to exposure to the virus. That's why national maps showing counties worst affected are primarily dominated by Democrats. Unfortunate no doubt. Also sad when old folks, of all political stripes, trapped in nursing homes and assisted living centers get it. As one of my haters said a couple of days ago, people who get it bad die alone because the family can't be let in with them during their last few days.
