Nine new deaths were reported Tuesday from COVID-19 in Virginia, as the total number of cases in the state climbed to 3,333, the largest day-over-day increase in deaths and the total number of cases.

In Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, there are 1,468 cases, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

There have been 63 fatalities statewide. The total includes 22 deaths in the “Northern Health Planning Region” that includes Washington, D.C., suburbs stretching east and south to Prince William and Loudoun counties.

There have been 28,645 COVID-19 tests reported in Virginia.

Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:

Fairfax County: 532, up from 488

Arlington: 237, up from 203

Prince William County: 236, up from 193

Loudoun: 209, up from 188

Alexandria: 126, up from 93

Stafford: 49, up from 43

Spotsylvania: 29, up from 26

Manassas: 20, up from 17

Fauquier: 18, up from 11

Fredericksburg: 8, up from 7

Manassas Park: 4, unchanged

There are 589 people currently hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. An additional 594 patients are hospitalized with test results pending.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to nearly 76,000 deaths, including 10,993 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 1.36 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 368,400 cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes nearly 20,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 290,000 have recovered worldwide.

State totals are likely not an accurate representation of the total number of cases, with state and local health officials encouraging anyone who could potentially have a mild or non-emergent case of COVID-19 to stay isolated at home instead of seeking treatment.

A Loudoun County first responder tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, leading the county’s fire and rescue system to quarantine 13 additional employees.

Alexandria health officials reported the first death of a city resident due to COVID-19 on Monday.

Prince William County schools will be donating a few thousand masks, including surgical and N-95 masks, to local hospitals. Officials also expanded breakfast and lunch distributions to three new schools Monday.