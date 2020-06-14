State health officials reported no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Northern Virginia in the latest daily report Sunday. It's the first day with no new deaths reported since April 6.

It does not mean that no deaths occurred in a 24-hour period — it can take days for deaths to be added to the state's COVID-19 data. A total of 818 people have died due to the coronavirus in Northern Virginia since March 21.

The state reported five new deaths due to COVID-19, and the total number of deaths is at 1,546. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 818, and Fairfax County alone accounts over a quarter of the deaths, with 423.

Total hospitalizations statewide fell to its lowest number since at least April 6, the earliest that data is available. Regional data wasn't available Sunday morning, but Northern Virginia has seen its hospitalizations drop to less than half the number at its peak April 30.

7-Day Rolling Average of New COVID-19 Cases

The region added 262 new cases Sunday, higher than in recent days, but it still brought the 7-day average of new cases to its lowest level since mid-April.

Statewide, 637 new cases were reported Sunday. That puts Northern Virginia's share of new cases at 41% — through most of the pandemic, it has been higher than 50% of the total.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 54,506. Northern Virginia accounts for 29,280 cases, or 53.7%.

The state added 8,974 diagnostic test results to its database Sunday. Overall, including antibody tests, over 500,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, although some people have been tested more than once. 

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

COVID-19 Data by Locality | June 14

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,151 223 48
Arlington 2,338 400 125
Fairfax 13,017 1,472 423
Fairfax City 67 7 6
Falls Church 56 11 7
Loudoun 3,384 204 71
Manassas 1,309 86 12
Manassas Park 378 42 6
Prince William 6,580 613 120
Totals 29,280 3058 818
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 208 24 0
Spotsylvania 813 53 15
Stafford 887 89 5
Fauquier 385 25 6
Totals 2293 191 26

7-Day positivity rate | June 14

Health District May 15 Latest Trend
Alexandria 26.2 6.6 Down
Arlington 23 7.2 Down
Fairfax 26.5 11.1 Down
Loudoun 20.2 11.9 Stable
Prince William 28.5 14.3 Down
Rappahannock 14.3 10.6 Down
Statewide 15.4 7.6 Down

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 226 new cases, No new deaths

  • Statewide: 637 new cases, 5 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 8,974 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 29,280 cases, 818 deaths

  • Statewide: 54,506 cases, 1,546 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 466,597 diagnostic tests (519,782 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

  • Hospitalizations: 958 (down from 959 and lowest since at least April 6)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 334 (up from 295)

  • Patients Discharged: 7,178 total

Nursing Home Data

  • Nursing Home Patients: 1,055 (up from 1,025 the previous day) 

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 6

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 4

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 115,436 deaths, 2.07 million cases, 556,606 recovered

  • World: 430,550 deaths, 7.8 million cases, 3.72 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

