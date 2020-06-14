State health officials reported no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Northern Virginia in the latest daily report Sunday. It's the first day with no new deaths reported since April 6.
It does not mean that no deaths occurred in a 24-hour period — it can take days for deaths to be added to the state's COVID-19 data. A total of 818 people have died due to the coronavirus in Northern Virginia since March 21.
The state reported five new deaths due to COVID-19, and the total number of deaths is at 1,546. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 818, and Fairfax County alone accounts over a quarter of the deaths, with 423.
Total hospitalizations statewide fell to its lowest number since at least April 6, the earliest that data is available. Regional data wasn't available Sunday morning, but Northern Virginia has seen its hospitalizations drop to less than half the number at its peak April 30.
The region added 262 new cases Sunday, higher than in recent days, but it still brought the 7-day average of new cases to its lowest level since mid-April.
Statewide, 637 new cases were reported Sunday. That puts Northern Virginia's share of new cases at 41% — through most of the pandemic, it has been higher than 50% of the total.
The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 54,506. Northern Virginia accounts for 29,280 cases, or 53.7%.
The state added 8,974 diagnostic test results to its database Sunday. Overall, including antibody tests, over 500,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, although some people have been tested more than once.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | June 14
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,151
|223
|48
|Arlington
|2,338
|400
|125
|Fairfax
|13,017
|1,472
|423
|Fairfax City
|67
|7
|6
|Falls Church
|56
|11
|7
|Loudoun
|3,384
|204
|71
|Manassas
|1,309
|86
|12
|Manassas Park
|378
|42
|6
|Prince William
|6,580
|613
|120
|Totals
|29,280
|3058
|818
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|208
|24
|0
|Spotsylvania
|813
|53
|15
|Stafford
|887
|89
|5
|Fauquier
|385
|25
|6
|Totals
|2293
|191
|26
7-Day positivity rate | June 14
|Health District
|May 15
|Latest
|Trend
|Alexandria
|26.2
|6.6
|Down
|Arlington
|23
|7.2
|Down
|Fairfax
|26.5
|11.1
|Down
|Loudoun
|20.2
|11.9
|Stable
|Prince William
|28.5
|14.3
|Down
|Rappahannock
|14.3
|10.6
|Down
|Statewide
|15.4
|7.6
|Down
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 226 new cases, No new deaths
Statewide: 637 new cases, 5 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 8,974 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 29,280 cases, 818 deaths
Statewide: 54,506 cases, 1,546 deaths
Statewide Testing: 466,597 diagnostic tests (519,782 when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital Data
Hospitalizations: 958 (down from 959 and lowest since at least April 6)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 334 (up from 295)
Patients Discharged: 7,178 total
Nursing Home Data
Nursing Home Patients: 1,055 (up from 1,025 the previous day)
Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 6
Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 4
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 115,436 deaths, 2.07 million cases, 556,606 recovered
World: 430,550 deaths, 7.8 million cases, 3.72 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
