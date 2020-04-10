Gov. Ralph Northam has created a task force to provide support for long term care facilities and nursing homes in the state.

“We know there are concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in nursing homes. Here in Richmond, The Canterbury Nursing Home is tragically dealing with one of the largest concentrations of deaths in a long term care facility in our country,” Northam said during a Friday afternoon press conference. “These are our parents and grandparents. We have a special obligation to protect them, in addition to our responsibility to protect public health.”

The task force is expected to help these facilities mitigate cases that they have and prevent further outbreaks. It will be led by Dr. Laurie Forlano, the Virginia Department of Health deputy commissioner for public health.

“It’s clear that, while we’ve taken a lot of steps across the commonwealth to protect residents of nursing homes and staff that work at nursing homes, we need to offer them more help,” Forlano said.

Residents who live in these facilities are often most vulnerable to the complications of the virus, either due to their age or underlying conditions they might have, she said.

“On top of that, social distancing is pretty difficult to achieve in a congregate-care living facility,” she said. “We also know that staff that work in these facilities also work in multiple facilities.”

Long term care facilities currently account for more than half of the outbreaks in the state, and have 525 total reported cases among the more than 4,500 statewide. There are 32 deaths at these facilities of the 121 deaths due to COVID-19 in Virginia, Forlano said.

The task force will be responsible for providing more public data on cases, deaths and outbreaks.

“The task force is committed to ensuring facilities and the public have the most up-to-date information as possible,” Forlano said.

The state will work with nursing homes and long term care facilities to make sure they have the resources, including personal protective equipment, they need to fight this virus, Northam said. And the task force will work with facilities to strengthen their staffing and increase their infection-control measures.

“This includes making sure nursing homes have the testing, PPE and cleaning supplies they need,” he said. “(Dr. Forlano) will make sure Virginia’s long term care facilities continue to be a priority.”