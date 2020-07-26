Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 hit a new low in Northern Virginia on Sunday.
But, as other parts of the state continue to struggle with the coronavirus, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a new warning this weekend for the public to follow health guidelines.
"We will be watching the public health data closely over the weekend — if the numbers don't come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of this virus," Northam said Saturday.
The state added 958 new cases Sunday and three new deaths. At its lowest, the state was averaging 498 cases a day in mid-June.
Northern Virginia added 125 new cases and no new deaths Sunday. Hospitalizations in the region are at 183, the lowest since at least April 14, the earliest data is available.
But, the eastern region is seeing record hospitalizations, currently at 448, along with the southwest region, currently at 152. And the central region has hospitalizations near their highest levels during the pandemic, currently at 289.
Overall, the state has reported 2,078 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,020, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 515, in Fairfax County.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 data by locality | July 26
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,695
|265
|57
|Arlington
|2,807
|431
|135
|Fairfax
|15,304
|1,851
|515
|Fairfax City
|74
|10
|7
|Falls Church
|55
|10
|6
|Loudoun
|4,820
|325
|106
|Manassas
|1,567
|118
|20
|Manassas Park
|483
|49
|7
|Prince William
|8,458
|763
|167
|Totals
|36,263
|3,822
|1,020
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|320
|37
|3
|Spotsylvania
|1,225
|89
|32
|Stafford
|1,185
|111
|7
|Fauquier
|559
|34
|8
|Totals
|3,289
|271
|50
7-Day Positivity Rate | July 26
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|5.7
|Down
|Arlington
|4.3
|Down
|Fairfax
|5.6
|Stable
|Loudoun
|5.2
|Down
|Prince William
|8.1
|Stable
|Rappahannock
|4.5
|Stable
|Statewide
|7.5
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 125 new cases, no new deaths
Statewide: 958 new cases, 3 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 17,752 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 36,263 cases, 1,020 deaths
Statewide: 84,567 cases, 2,078 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.02 million diagnostic tests (1.12 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,174 (down from 1,201 previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 268 (up from 266 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 10,882 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 368 confirmed positive cases (down from 420 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 146,463 deaths, 4.17 million cases, 1.27 million recovered
World: 644,661 deaths, 16.05 million cases, 9.26 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
