Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 hit a new low in Northern Virginia on Sunday.

But, as other parts of the state continue to struggle with the coronavirus, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a new warning this weekend for the public to follow health guidelines.

"We will be watching the public health data closely over the weekend — if the numbers don't come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of this virus," Northam said Saturday.

The state added 958 new cases Sunday and three new deaths. At its lowest, the state was averaging 498 cases a day in mid-June.

Northern Virginia added 125 new cases and no new deaths Sunday. Hospitalizations in the region are at 183, the lowest since at least April 14, the earliest data is available.

But, the eastern region is seeing record hospitalizations, currently at 448, along with the southwest region, currently at 152. And the central region has hospitalizations near their highest levels during the pandemic, currently at 289.

Overall, the state has reported 2,078 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,020, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 515, in Fairfax County.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 125 new cases, no new deaths

Statewide: 958 new cases, 3 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 17,752 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 36,263 cases, 1,020 deaths

Statewide: 84,567 cases, 2,078 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.02 million diagnostic tests (1.12 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,174 (down from 1,201 previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 268 (up from 266 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 10,882 total

Nursing Home Patients: 368 confirmed positive cases (down from 420 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 146,463 deaths, 4.17 million cases, 1.27 million recovered

World: 644,661 deaths, 16.05 million cases, 9.26 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University