New cases in Virginia | July 26

*A sharp increase July 25 has been attributed to a delay in test results from the Virginia Beach area.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 hit a new low in Northern Virginia on Sunday.

But, as other parts of the state continue to struggle with the coronavirus, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a new warning this weekend for the public to follow health guidelines. 

"We will be watching the public health data closely over the weekend — if the numbers don't come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of this virus," Northam said Saturday.

The state added 958 new cases Sunday and three new deaths. At its lowest, the state was averaging 498 cases a day in mid-June.

Northern Virginia added 125 new cases and no new deaths Sunday. Hospitalizations in the region are at 183, the lowest since at least April 14, the earliest data is available.

But, the eastern region is seeing record hospitalizations, currently at 448, along with the southwest region, currently at 152. And the central region has hospitalizations near their highest levels during the pandemic, currently at 289.

Overall, the state has reported 2,078 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,020, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 515, in Fairfax County. 

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.  

COVID-19 data by locality | July 26

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,695 265 57
Arlington 2,807 431 135
Fairfax 15,304 1,851 515
Fairfax City 74 10 7
Falls Church 55 10 6
Loudoun 4,820 325 106
Manassas 1,567 118 20
Manassas Park 483 49 7
Prince William 8,458 763 167
Totals 36,263 3,822 1,020
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 320 37 3
Spotsylvania 1,225 89 32
Stafford 1,185 111 7
Fauquier 559 34 8
Totals 3,289 271 50

7-Day Positivity Rate | July 26

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 5.7 Down
Arlington 4.3 Down
Fairfax 5.6 Stable
Loudoun 5.2 Down
Prince William 8.1 Stable
Rappahannock 4.5 Stable
Statewide 7.5 Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 125 new cases, no new deaths

  • Statewide: 958 new cases, 3 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 17,752 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 36,263 cases, 1,020 deaths

  • Statewide: 84,567 cases, 2,078 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.02 million diagnostic tests (1.12 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,174 (down from 1,201 previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 268 (up from 266 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 10,882 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 368 confirmed positive cases (down from 420 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 146,463 deaths, 4.17 million cases, 1.27 million recovered

  • World: 644,661 deaths, 16.05 million cases, 9.26 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

