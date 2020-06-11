Restaurants, gyms and other businesses in Northern Virginia are preparing for Phase Two reopening Friday. Businesses in other parts of the state have new hope Thursday for even fewer restrictions soon.

Phase Two began for most of the state June 5, allowing restaurants and gyms to reopen with limited capacity and allowing social gatherings of up to 50 people. With a late start on Phase One, Northern Virginia and Richmond were delayed until this Friday, June 12, before they could enter the second phase.

On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam said Phase Two is on a two-week timeline, and he will have more to say about entering Phase Three after reviewing data this weekend.

The governor noted that the important metrics are positive, including the number of cases and COVID-19 tests, capacity at hospitals and access to personal protective equipment.

“We will continue to watch these on a daily basis,” Northam said. “Right now, things look good … We’ll just have to take one day at a time.”

There are few details, so far, on what Phase Three will look like. The points Northam gave in May when he introduced the phases noted that vulnerable populations would still be encouraged to stay home, when possible. There would be no ban on social gatherings and businesses would see some more restrictions reduced, while still expected to keep up cleaning and disinfection routines.

Northam noted Thursday that some other states have seen COVID-19 cases increase after lessening restrictions.

“So far, Virginia is not seeing a spike in our cases,” he noted. “I cannot emphasize strongly enough that this virus is still with us and everyone needs to continue to behave cautiously.”

The governor noted the state’s colleges and universities are getting guidance on reopening similar to plans rolled out for K-12 schools Tuesday.

And the state reported a budget outlook that appears to be doing better than forecasted after more than two months of COVID-19 impacts. The state legislature is expected to return to Richmond in August to discuss the budget ramifications of the coronavirus.