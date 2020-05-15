All of Northern Virginia will remain under strict COVID-19 restrictions, without exception, Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday.

The governor rejected a request from western Loudoun County supervisors to be treated separately from the population centers in eastern Loudoun.

“If you think things through, if you do something that carves up counties, or picks certain towns, it would get totally out of hand,” Northam said. “We’ve tried to be consistent. We’ve tried to be fair.”

Northam noted he has had similar requests from towns in Accomack County, which was added to the list of communities facing a delay until at least May 29 due to outbreaks.

“I’m sure the decisions I make may be difficult for some individuals to understand, we have tried to be consistent, we’ve tried to be fair, and, most importantly, we’ve focused on safety,” Northam said.

The letter from the western Loudoun supervisors sent to Northam on Wednesday emphasized that their communities are different from those in eastern Loudoun. The letter was signed by Catoctin District Supervisor Caleb Kershner, Blue Ridge District Supervisor Tony Buffington, and Leesburg District Supervisor Kristen Umstattd. Kershner and Buffington are Republicans, and Umstattd is a Democrat.

Virginia Still Open for Business

Revenue in the state for April was down 26% — $700 million less than the state would typically collect.

But Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said economic activity in the state held up well.

Much of the state's revenue comes from payroll withholding, he said.

“That was up 4% for the month — meaning we had quite a few businesses still operating and paying their employees,” Layne said.

The state also relies heavily on defense spending, which has been active through the shutdown, along with federal government payrolls that have continued.

“While we’ve been impacted, we did not see a total shutdown of economic activity,” Layne said.

Sale tax collections, accounting for about 20% of the state’s revenue, was even for the month, he said, “reflecting the move away from in-store purchases to online.”

Food sales taxes also shifted from restaurants to grocery stores.

“It also reflects the fact that our ABC stores were open, as those sales were up substantially,” Layne said.