Gov. Ralph Northam is encouraging parents to keep up with their child’s vaccination schedule.
Noting that today is the start of National Infant Vaccination Week, Northam said during a Monday press conference that it’s essential to vaccinate young children on time to provide immunity before they’re exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases.
Due to COVID-19, the state is starting to see a decline in immunizations, Northam said, as parents decide not to take their children to the pediatrician for their vaccines.
“As a pediatrician, this is very concerning. Vaccinations are a critical protection for children and communities,” Northam said. “We don’t want to see an outbreak of a preventable disease, such as measles, on top of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Northam said it’s important that everyone take care of their health care needs and those of their families.
“Hospitals and doctor offices are safe and it’s OK for all of you who need health care can get back into that system,” Northam said.
PPE SHIPMENTS
The governor also announced a new batch of personal protective equipment shipped to the state for distribution to health care providers, state agencies and the state’s lab.
Today, the state received 800,000 gloves and 300,000 surgical masks as part of a shipment with a Virginia-based medical supply firm, as well as 14,000 COVID-19 test swabs from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and cloth masks for critical workers in construction and energy.
The Department of Corrections has made 470,000 masks.
POULTRY PLANT CONCERNS
The governor noted growing concern about outbreaks at meat processing plants and he said the state is coordinating with Delaware and Maryland officials, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Data has shown a rising number of cases in two Accomack County poultry facilities, Northam said, and similar rises in Maryland and Delaware.
“These poultry plants are a vital part of our food supply chain, providing food to millions of people on the East Coast, but the health of the people working in these plants is also critically important,” Northam said.
On Friday, the governors of the three states sent a letter seeking federal assistance to protect poultry workers, and Northam announced Monday that the CDC is putting teams on the ground in all three states to do an overall assessment of the situation.
The CDC has also offered interim guidance to help assist meat and poultry processing facilities.
NO ZIP CODE DATA
Fairfax Health Department officials have started providing clustered zip code information and the state of Maryland breaks down case information on a zip code level, but Virginia officials are not looking to follow suit.
While the state has "granular" information on the impact COVID-19 has on communities, State Health Commission Norman Oliver noted the state is limiting some information to health district and other info by locality (county/city), but that the state doesn’t consider information on a zip code level useful to the public.
The state is weighing “heat maps” for some areas.
