Northern Virginia added more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in the latest numbers Monday, a sharp increase at least partially attributed to a surge in testing by state and local health officials and expanded testing by private clinics and hospitals.

Northern Virginia reported 1,069 new cases of COVID-19, up from just 216 reported Sunday. The region reported 72.1% of the 1,483 new cases statewide.

The state’s total number of COVID-19 cases is now 37,737. The Northern Virginia localities account for 21,097, or 55.9%.

The region had 20 new deaths linked to COVID-19, and there were 37 new deaths statewide.

The state’s total number of deaths due to the coronavirus is at 1,208. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of the overall deaths at 638. The state's most populous locality, Fairfax County, has reported more than a quarter, 331.

Northern Virginia reported 40 new hospitalizations, according to the state data, up from 21 hospitalizations noted Sunday.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

While most of the rest of Virginia has seen some businesses reopen, Gov. Ralph Northam has delayed easing restrictions in Northern Virginia until at least Friday, May 29. More testing, fewer hospitalizations and lower test positivity rates are among the metrics Northam will evaluate in determining whether to allow the region to move into Phase One then.

Average positivity rates over the past seven days range from 19.8% in Loudoun County to 24.1% in the Prince William Health District, where testing has increased significantly in the past week. Overall, the numbers have dropped in recent days as testing is expanded.

Statewide, 14,621 diagnostic test results were reported Monday morning, setting a new high for the second day in a row, and far more than the 5,803 tests reported just a week ago.

The seven-day average positivity rate statewide is 14.3%. The state has reported 256,913 diagnostic test results in total and over 289,579 when including antibody tests.

As previously reported, two children in Fairfax County have been treated for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, a health condition associated with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations statewide increased to 1,376, up from 1,351 on Sunday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Hospitals have capacity for more than 8,000 additional patients in Virginia, according to the state health department.

The association reported that 349 patients are in ICU, and 182 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, a new low since the hospital association began releasing data in early April. The association said 5,145 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

The association also said 1,730 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at licensed nursing homes in the state. That is down from 1,779 reported Sunday.

The information represents data reported voluntarily by 262 of the 287 licensed nursing homes in Virginia. Assisted living facilities are not included in the dashboard because they are licensed by the state Department of Social Services, not the health department.

Some of these facilities are continuing to struggle with a supply shortage — 17 nursing homes reported difficulty obtaining N95 masks and 21 reported difficulty obtaining isolation gowns.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 345,375 deaths, including 97,722 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 5.42 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1.64 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that more than 366,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 2.18 million have recovered worldwide.