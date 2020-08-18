Northern Virginia added 215 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That number was slightly under the 7-day average of 235.
Hospitalizations statewide have slowly declined in recent days, but the number of patients continues to climb in Northern Virginia. The region reported 306 COVID-19 cases in area hospitals Tuesday, pushing the 7-day average to 291 — the most since June 21.
Overall, the state had 1,253 hospitalized.
Statewide, 861 new cases were reported Tuesday.
The state reported 11 new deaths Monday related to COVID-19, including three in Northern Virginia.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug. 18
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,130
|284
|61
|Arlington
|3,246
|437
|135
|Fairfax
|17,070
|1,969
|535
|Fairfax City
|103
|11
|7
|Falls Church
|63
|9
|6
|Loudoun
|5,528
|361
|115
|Manassas
|1,716
|125
|22
|Manassas Park
|538
|50
|7
|Prince William
|9,924
|815
|178
|Totals
|41,318
|4,061
|1,066
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|428
|45
|4
|Spotsylvania
|1,621
|104
|35
|Stafford
|1,506
|125
|10
|Fauquier
|642
|35
|9
|Totals
|4,197
|309
|58
7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 18
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|5.8
|Stable
|Arlington
|5.6
|Up
|Fairfax
|6.1
|Up
|Loudoun
|5.6
|Stable
|Prince William
|8.4
|Down
|Rappahannock
|7.6
|Stable
|Statewide
|6.8
|Down
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 215 new cases, 3 new deaths
Statewide: 861 new cases, 11 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 16,795 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 41,533 cases, 1,069 deaths
Statewide: 108,282 cases, 2,396 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.38 million diagnostic tests (1.5 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,253 (up from 1,173 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 300 (up from 279 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 13,910 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 506 confirmed positive cases (up from 497)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 170,559 deaths, 5.44 million cases, 1.97 million recovered
World: 774,720 deaths, 21.91 million cases, 13.91 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
