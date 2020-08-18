New Cases of COVID-19 in Virginia | Aug. 18

Northern Virginia added 215 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That number was slightly under the 7-day average of 235.

Hospitalizations statewide have slowly declined in recent days, but the number of patients continues to climb in Northern Virginia. The region reported 306 COVID-19 cases in area hospitals Tuesday, pushing the 7-day average to 291 — the most since June 21.

Overall, the state had 1,253 hospitalized.

Statewide, 861 new cases were reported Tuesday.  

The state reported 11 new deaths Monday related to COVID-19, including three in Northern Virginia.

COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug. 18

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,130 284 61
Arlington 3,246 437 135
Fairfax 17,070 1,969 535
Fairfax City 103 11 7
Falls Church 63 9 6
Loudoun 5,528 361 115
Manassas 1,716 125 22
Manassas Park 538 50 7
Prince William 9,924 815 178
Totals 41,318 4,061 1,066
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 428 45 4
Spotsylvania 1,621 104 35
Stafford 1,506 125 10
Fauquier 642 35 9
Totals 4,197 309 58

7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 18

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3
Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 5.8 Stable
Arlington 5.6 Up
Fairfax 6.1 Up
Loudoun 5.6 Stable
Prince William 8.4 Down
Rappahannock 7.6 Stable
Statewide 6.8 Down

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 215 new cases, 3 new deaths

  • Statewide: 861 new cases, 11 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 16,795 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 41,533 cases, 1,069 deaths

  • Statewide: 108,282 cases, 2,396 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.38 million diagnostic tests (1.5 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,253 (up from 1,173 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 300 (up from 279 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 13,910 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 506 confirmed positive cases (up from 497)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 170,559 deaths, 5.44 million cases, 1.97 million recovered

  • World: 774,720 deaths, 21.91 million cases, 13.91 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.