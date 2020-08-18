Northern Virginia added 215 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That number was slightly under the 7-day average of 235.

Hospitalizations statewide have slowly declined in recent days, but the number of patients continues to climb in Northern Virginia. The region reported 306 COVID-19 cases in area hospitals Tuesday, pushing the 7-day average to 291 — the most since June 21.

Overall, the state had 1,253 hospitalized.

Statewide, 861 new cases were reported Tuesday.

The state reported 11 new deaths Monday related to COVID-19, including three in Northern Virginia.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 215 new cases, 3 new deaths

Statewide: 861 new cases, 11 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 16,795 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 41,533 cases, 1,069 deaths

Statewide: 108,282 cases, 2,396 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.38 million diagnostic tests (1.5 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,253 (up from 1,173 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 300 (up from 279 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 13,910 total

Nursing Home Patients: 506 confirmed positive cases (up from 497)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 170,559 deaths, 5.44 million cases, 1.97 million recovered

World: 774,720 deaths, 21.91 million cases, 13.91 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University