New cases reported in Virginia | Aug. 16

Northern Virginia reported 287 new COVID-19 cases, as the region sees an uptick in cases compared to where it was a month ago.

The seven-day average of new cases is at 234. On July 12, that average had fallen to 139. The average hit a high of 685 on May 31. 

Statewide, 937 new cases were reported Sunday, bringing the seven-day average down to 943.  

The state reported no new deaths Sunday related to COVID-19. It doesn't mean that no deaths occurred in a 24-hour period — deaths take several days before they are added to the state's coronavirus database.

Hospitalizations in Virginia due to COVID-19 fell to 1,184 Sunday. That number tends to decline on the weekends and climb during the week.

Northern Virginia reported 271 patients hospitalized Sunday. The low was 183 on July 26.

COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug. 16

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,104 284 61
Arlington 3,229 437 135
Fairfax 16,995 1,968 533
Fairfax City 103 11 7
Falls Church 62 9 6
Loudoun 5,511 360 115
Manassas 1,710 125 22
Manassas Park 535 50 7
Prince William 9,890 815 178
Totals 41,139 4,059 1,064
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 428 45 4
Spotsylvania 1,607 103 35
Stafford 1,496 125 10
Fauquier 638 35 9
Totals 4,169 308 58

7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 16

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 5.6 Stable
Arlington 5.5 Up
Fairfax 5.8 Up
Loudoun 5.7 Stable
Prince William 8.7 Up
Rappahannock 8 Up
Statewide 7.2 Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 287 new cases, no new deaths

  • Statewide: 937 new cases, no new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 16,522 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 41,139 cases, 1,064 deaths

  • Statewide: 106,687 cases, 2,381 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.34 million diagnostic tests (1.46 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,184 (down from 1,271 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 283 (up from 279 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 13,783 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 488 confirmed positive cases (no change)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 169,489 deaths, 5.36 million cases, 1.86 million recovered

  • World: 771,532 deaths, 21.48 million cases, 13.46 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

