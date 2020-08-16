Northern Virginia reported 287 new COVID-19 cases, as the region sees an uptick in cases compared to where it was a month ago.
The seven-day average of new cases is at 234. On July 12, that average had fallen to 139. The average hit a high of 685 on May 31.
Statewide, 937 new cases were reported Sunday, bringing the seven-day average down to 943.
The state reported no new deaths Sunday related to COVID-19. It doesn't mean that no deaths occurred in a 24-hour period — deaths take several days before they are added to the state's coronavirus database.
Hospitalizations in Virginia due to COVID-19 fell to 1,184 Sunday. That number tends to decline on the weekends and climb during the week.
Northern Virginia reported 271 patients hospitalized Sunday. The low was 183 on July 26.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug. 16
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,104
|284
|61
|Arlington
|3,229
|437
|135
|Fairfax
|16,995
|1,968
|533
|Fairfax City
|103
|11
|7
|Falls Church
|62
|9
|6
|Loudoun
|5,511
|360
|115
|Manassas
|1,710
|125
|22
|Manassas Park
|535
|50
|7
|Prince William
|9,890
|815
|178
|Totals
|41,139
|4,059
|1,064
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|428
|45
|4
|Spotsylvania
|1,607
|103
|35
|Stafford
|1,496
|125
|10
|Fauquier
|638
|35
|9
|Totals
|4,169
|308
|58
7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 16
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|5.6
|Stable
|Arlington
|5.5
|Up
|Fairfax
|5.8
|Up
|Loudoun
|5.7
|Stable
|Prince William
|8.7
|Up
|Rappahannock
|8
|Up
|Statewide
|7.2
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 287 new cases, no new deaths
Statewide: 937 new cases, no new deaths
Statewide Testing: 16,522 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 41,139 cases, 1,064 deaths
Statewide: 106,687 cases, 2,381 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.34 million diagnostic tests (1.46 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,184 (down from 1,271 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 283 (up from 279 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 13,783 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 488 confirmed positive cases (no change)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 169,489 deaths, 5.36 million cases, 1.86 million recovered
World: 771,532 deaths, 21.48 million cases, 13.46 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
